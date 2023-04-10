Today’s top TV and streaming picks: Police drama Blue Lights, Oscar-winning saga The English Patient and mind-bending caper Oh Belinda

Blue Lights

BBC1, 9pm

When Grace Ellis investigates the punishment shooting of a young drug runner, she’s making progress when she’s stalled by a senior colleague who warns her to back off.

Racing from Fairyhouse

RTÉ2, 2.30pm

Hugh Cahill is at Fairyhouse for day three of the Easter Festival, including the Irish Grand National, with analysis from Jane Mangan, Barry Geraghty, Ruby Walsh, and race commentary from Richard Pugh.

Endgame in Ireland

BBC4, 10.30pm

An IRA mortar attack on 10 Downing Street in 1991 seemed to strengthen new prime minister John Major’s resolve not to talk to terrorists. But behind the scenes, a secret channel of communication had been opened.

The English Patient

TG4, 9.30pm

Anthony Minghella’s Oscar-winning saga is based on a novel by Michael Ondaatje and stars Juliette Binoche as a Canadian nurse who’s tending to the wounded in wartime Italy when she comes across a disfigured and dying pilot. With Ralph Fiennes.

Tiny Beautiful Things

Disney+, streaming now

Based on the bestselling collection by Cheryl Strayed, this adaptation follows Clare (the always fantastic Kathryn Hahn), a writer who becomes an advice columnist — while her own life is falling apart. Her marriage to her husband Danny is barely limping along; her teenage daughter, Rae, is pushing her away; and her once-promising writing career is floundering. Despite feeling like she’s in no position to deliver advice, the resulting unfurling of her own childhood makes her one of the most revered columnists going. Authenticity is key.

Transatlantic

Netflix, streaming now

Inspired by the true story of Varian Fry, Mary Jayne Gold, and the Emergency Rescue Committee, comes this series that charts them risking their lives to help 2,000 refugees escape occupied Marseille in 1940.

Operation Fortune

Prime Video, streaming now

Guy Ritchie returns to direct — yes, you guessed it — Jason Statham in a more polished variant of his earlier work. Other actors providing a variation of their earlier work include Aubrey Plaza (sultry assassin), Cary Elwes (dapper sort), Josh Hartnett (affable actor), Eddie Marsden (sinister desk jockey), and Hugh Grant (one of the many characters he portrayed in Paddington 2). An enjoyable romp so buckle up.

Oh Belinda

Netflix, streaming now

It’s the role Ekin-Su was born to play! Sadly for her, it’s Neslihan Atagül in the title role, starring as an actress who suddenly becomes the character she’s portraying in a shampoo commercial. In short, her world warps after she washes her hair while filming on set. A mind-bending caper co-starring Necip Memili, channelling Tom Conti.

On a Wing and a Prayer

Prime Video, streaming now

If Hallmark did disaster movies; join Dennis Quaid (who appears to be morphing into Harrison Ford through the passage of time), Heather Graham, and Jesse Metcalfe as they depict a rattled family, and a grounded pilot, attempting to land a plane after the pilot suddenly dies.