Today’s top TV and streaming picks: Nuclear threats in Fortress Britain with Alice Roberts, action caper Jumanji, and Disney+ drama Tiny Beautiful Things

Fortress Britain

Channel 4, 7.30pm

Professor Alice Roberts explores the UK’s response to the threat of nuclear attack during the early years of the Cold War, when a network of upper-class spies began merrily sharing British military secrets with the Soviet Union.

Live Women’s International Football

RTÉ2, 7pm

Live coverage of the international friendly between the USA and the Republic of Ireland at the Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas, which gets underway at 7.30pm.

Magpie Murders

BBC1, 9.25pm

As the mystery series based on Anthony Horowitz’s novel continues, Atticus Pund investigates the murder of Sir Magnus Pye, and Susan’s search for the missing last chapter takes her to Abbey Grange, where she discovers that the author’s notes are also missing. With Lesley Manville.

Jumanji: The Next Level

Channel 4, 8.30pm

After Spencer disappears without warning back into the enchanted world of Jumanji, his friends decide to follow him in and face a series of deadly challenges. Action comedy starring Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan.

American Animals

RTÉ2, 11.40pm

Thriller based on a bizarre true story and starring Barry Keoghan as Spencer Reinhard, a bored art student who becomes obsessed with stealing a rare and extremely valuable illustrated book he finds in a university library.

Tiny Beautiful Things

Disney+, streaming now

Based on the bestselling collection by Cheryl Strayed, this adaptation follows Clare (the always fantastic Kathryn Hahn), a writer who becomes an advice columnist — while her own life is falling apart. Her marriage to her husband Danny is barely limping along; her teenage daughter, Rae, is pushing her away; and her once-promising writing career is floundering. Despite feeling like she’s in no position to deliver advice, the resulting unfurling of her own childhood makes her one of the most revered columnists going. Authenticity is key.

Transatlantic

Netflix, streaming now

Inspired by the true story of Varian Fry, Mary Jayne Gold, and the Emergency Rescue Committee, comes this series that charts them risking their lives to help 2,000 refugees escape occupied Marseille in 1940.

Operation Fortune

Prime Video, streaming now

Guy Ritchie returns to direct — yes, you guessed it — Jason Statham in a more polished variant of his earlier work. Other actors providing a variation of their earlier work include Aubrey Plaza (sultry assassin), Cary Elwes (dapper sort), Josh Hartnett (affable actor), Eddie Marsden (sinister desk jockey), and Hugh Grant (one of the many characters he portrayed in Paddington 2). An enjoyable romp so buckle up.

Oh Belinda

Netflix, streaming now

It’s the role Ekin-Su was born to play! Sadly for her, it’s Neslihan Atagül in the title role, starring as an actress who suddenly becomes the character she’s portraying in a shampoo commercial. In short, her world warps after she washes her hair while filming on set. A mind-bending caper co-starring Necip Memili, channelling Tom Conti.

On a Wing and a Prayer

Prime Video, streaming now

If Hallmark did disaster movies; join Dennis Quaid (who appears to be morphing into Harrison Ford through the passage of time), Heather Graham, and Jesse Metcalfe as they depict a rattled family, and a grounded pilot, attempting to land a plane after the pilot suddenly dies.