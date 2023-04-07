Today’s top TV and streaming picks: Multi-religious celebrities go on a pilgrimage, Anchorman and Gangs of Lagos

Pilgrimage: The Road Through Portugal

BBC2, 9pm

Seven celebrities including Shane Lynch, Su Pollard, Rita Simons and Vicky Pattinson begin a pilgrimage through northern Portugal, and discuss their contrasting attitudes to faith.

Beyond Paradise

BBC1, 8.30pm

A house has been burgled, and all the forensic evidence points to one suspect, the only trouble being that that person was locked in a police cell at the time of the crime. Kris Marshall, Sally Bretton star.

The Cleaner

BBC1, 9.30pm

When Wicky is called to the scene of a shooting at a tech store, he finds himself sharing a long night’s vigil with a conspiracy theorist who’s anxiously awaiting the end of the world.

Downton Abbey: A New Era

Sky Cinema Drama, 9pm

The Crawley entourage decamps to the Cotes d’Azur when they discover that the Dowager Countess has been left a luxurious villa by an old admirer. With Maggie Smith, Hugh Bonneville.

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Channel 4, 11.05pm

Odious 1970s news anchor Ron Burgundy faces an existential threat to his career when he’s paired with an ambitious female newsreader. Slapstick comedy with Will Ferrell, Christina Applegate, Steve Carell.

Gangs of Lagos

Prime Video, streaming now

Lagos island, and its underbelly, as you’ve never perceived it before.

Beef

Netflix, streaming now

Have you ever had one of those days, where you find yourself clawing your way through the hours by your front teeth? Each passing minute only serves to compound the disappointment in your life choices. Then, someone almost rear-ends you in a car park, resulting in all manner of hell being unleashed. Pure, unhinged, and deliciously unbridled rage bubbles forth, culminating in a flurry of expletives and complex hand gestures, before you speed off. Will you escape or will they give chase?! BEEF follows two such strangers after a road rage incident. Danny Cho (Steven Yeun) is a failing contractor with a chip on his shoulder. He goes head-to-head with Amy Lau (Ali Wong), a self-made entrepreneur with a (seemingly) picturesque suburban life. The increasing stakes of their unhinged feud unravel their lives and relationships in a darkly comedic yet rather moving offering.

The Good Mothers

Disney+, streaming now

This multi-layered narrative follows the true story of three women born into the deadliest of the Mafia clans, and how they worked with a female prosecutor to bring it down from the inside.

The Pope Answers

Disney+, streaming now

Filmed in Rome, this meeting between the current head of the Catholic Church and 10 people in their early twenties focuses on the role of women in the Church, reproductive rights, loss of faith, LGBTQ+ rights, abuse within the Church, racism, mental health, and migration.

Swarm

Prime Video, streaming now

Andrea “Dre” Greene, like most girls her age, is obsessed with a pop star (one can only assume is based on Beyoncé). Unlike most girls her age, Dre lets this obsession consume her to the point of committing multiple murders. With a cracking soundtrack (including a unique take on a Pixies classic) plus cameos from the likes of Billie Eilish, you’d forgive the (at times) ropey writing in lieu of the sensory feast.

Kill Boksoon

Netflix, streaming now

Most parents feel like they’re leading a double life. And then there’s Boksoon — both a mother of a teenage daughter and a legendary professional killer at the top-tier killing agency MK Ent. Caught in between the dual missions of killing someone and raising someone, she refuses to take a case — becoming the target of the whole hitman industry.

Law of the Jungle

Netflix, streaming now

In the jungle, the mighty jungle, there are no lions sleeping tonight — mostly because there are 12 humans trying to take each other down for a chance at some cash. Expect much whinging.

The Class of '07

Prime Video, streaming now

Your “impending post-apocalyptic” viewing this week comes courtesy of the Prime Video platform. Unlike the (understandably) puritan message from Extrapolations (AppleTV+), this cheeky Aussie offering instead touts the theme that bad things happen when you’re giving it socks to The Ting Tings.

War Sailor

Netflix, streaming now

Alfred Garnes and his friend are working on a merchant ship in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean when World War II breaks out. The sailors have one goal: to survive — and to return home. Meanwhile, Alfred’s wife Cecilia endures the war in Bergen, struggling to raise three children on her own. Both believe that the other has been bombed... do they have the will to keep trying to find each other?