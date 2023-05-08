Today’s top TV and streaming picks: Missing: Beyond the Vanishing Triangle series on Irish female disappearances, dark satire I, Tonya and the Mission: Impossible franchise on Paramount+

Missing: Beyond the Vanishing Triangle

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

This two-part documentary explores the unsolved disappearances of young women in the 1990s in an area of eastern Ireland that came to be known as the vanishing triangle. Family members and police officers recall the investigations, and the mysteries which remain unsolved.

Live MNF

Sky Sports Main Event, 7pm

Nottingham Forest host Southampton at the City Ground, with both sides in desperate need of points to avoid the prospect of relegation. The game kicks off at 8pm.

Andrew: The Problem Prince

Channel 4, 9pm

Andrew was flying high in the 1980s, the Falklands War hero enjoyed a lavish public wedding to Sarah Ferguson. But after he left the Royal Navy and took up a new role as trade envoy, things started to go disastrously wrong. Final episode of this two-part documentary.

I, Tonya

TG4, 10.05pm

Dark satire based on the true story of Tonya Harding, an ice skater from the wrong side of the tracks who’d been selected to represent the US at the Olympics when she was implicated in an attack on her rival Nancy Kerrigan. With Margot Robbie, Allison Janney.

Star Wars: Visions — Volume 2

Disney+, streaming now

Keen to keep the “May the 4th be with you” tradition alive, Disney+ has launched the second volume of the Emmy Award-nominated Star Wars: Visions. Containing a mix of shorts (nine in total) from animation studios scattered across the globe, the sequel brings a dynamic new perspective on Star Wars. Needless to say, the one we’re most looking forward to is the offering from Cartoon Saloon, because who doesn’t want to see Yoda get the Secret of Kells treatment? With the Irish contingent boxed off, expect further contributions from El Guiri Studios (Spain); Punkrobot (Chile); Aardman (UK); Studio Mir (South Korea); Studio La Cachette (France); 88 Pictures (India); D’art Shtajio (Japan); and Triggerfish (South Africa). While you might expect whimsy from the makers of Shaun The Sheep and Wolfwalkers, some shorts will definitely freak out younger viewers.

Sanctuary

Netflix, streaming now

A gritty yet flamboyant dramatisation looking into the underbelly (and undercarriage) of professional sumo. With a history of more than 1,500 years steeped in Japanese traditional culture, it’s also filled with young men hungry for money, females, fame, and power.

Mission: Impossible

Paramount+, streaming now

The Tom Cruise fest has just reached fever pitch on Paramount+, with the platform adding ALL six Mission: Impossible movies. Well, what else will whet appetites for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One due for release this July.