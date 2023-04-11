Today’s top TV and streaming picks: MasterChef, Ron Howard’s documentary on The Beatles and Heather Graham in On a Wing and a Prayer

Celebrity Hunted

Channel 4, 9pm

As the contestants try to evade capture, Nik and Eva hope a morning TV presenter will help them hide, Nikesh is laying low in the Midlands and Saffron and Bobby urgently need to come up with a new plan.

Champions League Live

RTÉ2, 7.30pm

European giants Manchester City and Bayern Munich clash in the first leg of their quarter-final. Darragh Maloney introduces live coverage of the game, which kicks off at the Etihad at 8pm.

MasterChef

BBC1, 9pm

As the new season of the competition continues, the cooks are asked to create a dish inspired by their favourite celebrity chef as they fight for a place in next week’s quarter final.

The Secret Life of Waves

BBC4, 10pm

David Malone explores the connections between the life cycles of human beings and waves, and reveals that waves are not in fact made of water, and that bubbles create their distinctive, soothing sound.

The Beatles: Eight Days a Week

Sky Showcase, 9pm

Ron Howard uses restored archive footage to chart The Beatles’ tumultuous career on the road, from the beer kellers of Hamburg to their last ever concert in San Francisco. With contributions from Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Elvis Costello.

Tiny Beautiful Things

Disney+, streaming now

Based on the bestselling collection by Cheryl Strayed, this adaptation follows Clare (the always fantastic Kathryn Hahn), a writer who becomes an advice columnist — while her own life is falling apart. Her marriage to her husband Danny is barely limping along; her teenage daughter, Rae, is pushing her away; and her once-promising writing career is floundering. Despite feeling like she’s in no position to deliver advice, the resulting unfurling of her own childhood makes her one of the most revered columnists going. Authenticity is key.

Transatlantic

Netflix, streaming now

Inspired by the true story of Varian Fry, Mary Jayne Gold, and the Emergency Rescue Committee, comes this series that charts them risking their lives to help 2,000 refugees escape occupied Marseille in 1940.

Operation Fortune

Prime Video, streaming now

Guy Ritchie returns to direct — yes, you guessed it — Jason Statham in a more polished variant of his earlier work. Other actors providing a variation of their earlier work include Aubrey Plaza (sultry assassin), Cary Elwes (dapper sort), Josh Hartnett (affable actor), Eddie Marsden (sinister desk jockey), and Hugh Grant (one of the many characters he portrayed in Paddington 2). An enjoyable romp so buckle up.

Oh Belinda

Netflix, streaming now

It’s the role Ekin-Su was born to play! Sadly for her, it’s Neslihan Atagül in the title role, starring as an actress who suddenly becomes the character she’s portraying in a shampoo commercial. In short, her world warps after she washes her hair while filming on set. A mind-bending caper co-starring Necip Memili, channelling Tom Conti.

On a Wing and a Prayer

Prime Video, streaming now

If Hallmark did disaster movies; join Dennis Quaid (who appears to be morphing into Harrison Ford through the passage of time), Heather Graham, and Jesse Metcalfe as they depict a rattled family, and a grounded pilot, attempting to land a plane after the pilot suddenly dies.