Today’s top TV and streaming picks: Keanu Reeves as John Wick and Netflix’s new sports docuseries

Fancy a night in with some telly? We’ve got you covered.

Unreported World

Channel 4, 7.30pm

Krishnan Guru-Murthy travels to Lebanon to investigate the effect that political paralysis is having on the country, where public services are in tatters and regular power cuts are a fact of life.

SSE Airtricity League Live

RTÉ2, 7.35pm

Reigning champions Shamrock Rovers take on Shelbourne at the Tallaght Stadium in this Premier Division clash, which kicks off at 7.45pm.

Pilgrimage: The Road Through Portugal

BBC2, 9pm

When the celebrity pilgrims arrive in the village of Vitorino Dos Piaes in northern Portugal, they decide to make a detour to the temple shrine of Bom Jesus do Monte.

John Wick: Chapter 2

Sky Showcase, 9pm

When an Italian crime boss holds John Wick to a blood oath, he reluctantly travels to Rome to carry out a risky assassination. Action drama starring Keanu Reeves, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick and Ruby Rose.

I Give It a Year

BBC1, 11.40pm

Amiable romcom starring Rose Byrne and Rafe Spall as Nat and Josh, a London couple who marry after a whirlwind romance, then begin to wonder if they haven’t made a colossal mistake. With Anna Faris, Minnie Driver.

Tiny Beautiful Things

Disney+, streaming now

Based on the bestselling collection by Cheryl Strayed, this adaptation follows Clare (the always fantastic Kathryn Hahn), a writer who becomes an advice columnist — while her own life is falling apart. Her marriage to her husband Danny is barely limping along; her teenage daughter, Rae, is pushing her away; and her once-promising writing career is floundering. Despite feeling like she’s in no position to deliver advice, the resulting unfurling of her own childhood makes her one of the most revered columnists going. Authenticity is key.

Transatlantic

Netflix, streaming now

Inspired by the true story of Varian Fry, Mary Jayne Gold, and the Emergency Rescue Committee, comes this series that charts them risking their lives to help 2,000 refugees escape occupied Marseille in 1940.

Operation Fortune

Prime Video, streaming now

Guy Ritchie returns to direct — yes, you guessed it — Jason Statham in a more polished variant of his earlier work. Other actors providing a variation of their earlier work include Aubrey Plaza (sultry assassin), Cary Elwes (dapper sort), Josh Hartnett (affable actor), Eddie Marsden (sinister desk jockey), and Hugh Grant (one of the many characters he portrayed in Paddington 2). An enjoyable romp so buckle up.

Oh Belinda

Netflix, streaming now

It’s the role Ekin-Su was born to play! Sadly for her, it’s Neslihan Atagül in the title role, starring as an actress who suddenly becomes the character she’s portraying in a shampoo commercial. In short, her world warps after she washes her hair while filming on set. A mind-bending caper co-starring Necip Memili, channelling Tom Conti.

On a Wing and a Prayer

Prime Video, streaming now

If Hallmark did disaster movies; join Dennis Quaid (who appears to be morphing into Harrison Ford through the passage of time), Heather Graham, and Jesse Metcalfe as they depict a rattled family, and a grounded pilot, attempting to land a plane after the pilot suddenly dies.

Florida Man

Netflix, streaming now

From creator Donald Todd, this is a trip into “a sunny place for shady people”.

Running From My Truth

Netflix, streaming now

An unfiltered docuseries featuring the rise, fall, and attempted redemption of Italian sportsperson Alex Schwazer.