Today’s top TV and streaming picks: Jamie Oliver’s cheap eats, drummer pressures in Whiplash and Reese Witherspoon in My Kind of Country

Blue Lights

BBC1, 9pm

New drama series following new recruits to the PSNI, including Grace, who bites off more than she can chew when she promises to help a fellow single mother whose son has become involved with a notorious crime gang.

European Qualifiers

RTÉ2, 7pm

Stephen Kenny’s Republic of Ireland side begin their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign against the Rolls Royce of European football, France. Kick-off at the Aviva Stadium is at 7.45pm.

Jamie’s £1 Wonders

Channel 4, 8pm

On the menu tonight are a fish pie with a crispy potato-skin topping, a one-pan chicken and fluffy rice dish, and cauliflower cheese spaghetti and minestrone soup made using leftover pasta and vegetables.

The Duke

Sky Cinema Drama, 8pm

Comic drama based on a true story and starring Jim Broadbent as Kempton Bunton, a retired Newcastle bus driver and passionate Marxist who decided to steal a priceless Goya portrait of the Duke of Wellington from London’s National Gallery. With Helen Mirren and Fionn Whitehead.

Whiplash

TG4, 9.30pm

Talented jazz drummer Andrew Neiman is delighted when he’s accepted to study at an elite music academy, but his dream turns to a nightmare when he’s persecuted by an obsessive tutor. Damien Chazelle’s thriller stars Miles Teller.

Dating hopefuls Jackie and Micah in season four of Love Is Blind

Love is Blind

Netflix, streaming now

​Season four of the OG series is upon us, and we all know the drill at this point — producers put a load of people trying to find love/fame, who are only too willing to say ‘I do’ to randomers in that quest, in front of the cameras. Singles who want to be loved for who they are (not because they’re HAWT, ’n’ stuff) have signed up for the less-conventional approach to modern dating. So, under the collective wing of Nick and Vanessa Lachey, hopefuls herd themselves to Seattle in the hopes of getting engaged without ever meeting. New episodes will roll out each Friday across 12 instalments, following each couple’s journey for love — as they move in together, plan their wedding, and find out if their physical connection matches the “strong emotional bond” initially developed in the pods. When their big day arrives, will real-world realities push them apart, or will they marry regardless?

I Am Georgina

I Am Georgina

Netflix, streaming now

Expect much of the same in season two from the model, mother, influencer, businesswoman and dancer Georgina Rodríguez, who just happens to be Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner.

My Kind of Country

AppleTV+, streaming now

Reece Witherspoon is to Apple Music what Heidi Klum is to Amazon’s Making The Cut… Enter Apple’s “first competition series”, which sees producer/actress/country music advocate Witherspoon task three country music stars — including Mickey Guyton (the first black female to host at the CMAs) and Orville Peck (the first openly gay country music star, albeit facilitated by a mask) — to traverse the globe for country music’s next big thing.