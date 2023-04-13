Today’s top TV and streaming picks: Home Rescue returns, Gene Wilder in Blazing Saddles and wild odyssey Florida Man

Fancy a night in with some telly? We’ve got you covered.

Home Rescue: The Big Fix

RTÉ2, 9.30pm

Not many people can afford to buy a house at the moment — and there aren’t a lot to choose from either. But those fortunate enough to own their own homes do at least have the option of doing them up. Home Rescue returns to our screens for a new season this week, with lots of inspiring ideas and a new designer in Deirdre Coleman. She’ll be teaming up with builder Peter Finn and the Home Rescue team to renovate six homes in serious need of transformation. First up are Luke and Amy Martin, who share the house where Luke was raised — in Ballybrack, south Dublin. It ought to be their forever home, but somehow still feels like somebody else’s. Luke spends long days at his tattoo parlour, while Amy does the books and looks after their two children; time is always against them. A poor layout and limited storage are part of the problem, but the real reason things haven’t progressed are Luke’s memories of his late mother, and brother. Sensitive about how the house was used in the past, the couple have never quite managed to make the house their own. This is Coleman’s very first task on Home Rescue, and her brief includes creating a fully functioning kitchen, bulking up the storage and turning a two-and-a-half bed house into an airy and spacious three-bedroom one. It won’t be easy.

Cheap European Homes

RTÉ One, 7pm

Laura and Elaine are looking to find a holiday home for themselves in France, but it will need to be near a town and include a decent-sized kitchen as they’re planning to rent it out to help pay the mortgage.

BBC1, 9pm

The contestants gather in Manchester to create a ‘bottomless brunch’ that will be attended by some of the UK’s most famous drag queens, and are tested on their knowledge of the fitness food industry.

Rise & Fall: The Final

Channel 4, 10pm

Sixteen contestants, separated into ‘Rulers’ and ‘Grafters’, have been whittled down to a final selection, and only one Ruler can now walk away with all the money that’s been earned. Greg James presents.

Sky Cinema Comedy, 8pm

Satirical comedy starring Toni Collette and Anna Faris as sisters who try to win over their difficult, dying aunt in the hopes of inheriting her considerable estate, but soon find that other relatives have had the same idea. With Kathleen Turner, Rosemarie DeWitt.

BBC4, 10.45pm

When a corrupt railway tycoon tries to cause chaos in a frontier town by appointing a black sheriff, his plan backfires in spectacular fashion. Gene Wilder, Cleavon Little, Harvey Korman and Madeline Kahn star in Mel Brooks’ anarchic 1970s comedy.

Tiny Beautiful Things

Disney+, streaming now

Based on the bestselling collection by Cheryl Strayed, this adaptation follows Clare (the always fantastic Kathryn Hahn), a writer who becomes an advice columnist — while her own life is falling apart. Her marriage to her husband Danny is barely limping along; her teenage daughter, Rae, is pushing her away; and her once-promising writing career is floundering. Despite feeling like she’s in no position to deliver advice, the resulting unfurling of her own childhood makes her one of the most revered columnists going. Authenticity is key.

Transatlantic

Netflix, streaming now

Inspired by the true story of Varian Fry, Mary Jayne Gold, and the Emergency Rescue Committee, comes this series that charts them risking their lives to help 2,000 refugees escape occupied Marseille in 1940.

Operation Fortune

Prime Video, streaming now

Guy Ritchie returns to direct — yes, you guessed it — Jason Statham in a more polished variant of his earlier work. Other actors providing a variation of their earlier work include Aubrey Plaza (sultry assassin), Cary Elwes (dapper sort), Josh Hartnett (affable actor), Eddie Marsden (sinister desk jockey), and Hugh Grant (one of the many characters he portrayed in Paddington 2). An enjoyable romp so buckle up.

Oh Belinda

Netflix, streaming now

It’s the role Ekin-Su was born to play! Sadly for her, it’s Neslihan Atagül in the title role, starring as an actress who suddenly becomes the character she’s portraying in a shampoo commercial. In short, her world warps after she washes her hair while filming on set. A mind-bending caper co-starring Necip Memili, channelling Tom Conti.

On a Wing and a Prayer

Prime Video, streaming now

If Hallmark did disaster movies; join Dennis Quaid (who appears to be morphing into Harrison Ford through the passage of time), Heather Graham, and Jesse Metcalfe as they depict a rattled family, and a grounded pilot, attempting to land a plane after the pilot suddenly dies.

Netflix, streaming now

From creator Donald Todd, this is a trip into “a sunny place for shady people”.

Running for my Truth

Netflix, streaming now

An unfiltered docuseries featuring the rise, fall, and attempted redemption of Italian sportsperson Alex Schwazer.