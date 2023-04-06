Today’s top TV and streaming picks: Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars, Grace Kelly in High Society and revenge caper series Beef
Fancy a night in with some telly? We’ve got you covered.
Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars
BBC1, 9pm
Ramsay’s contestants are in Wales this week, where they’re given a masterclass on seaweed and must then venture out onto the Anglesey sands to harvest samples of this sustainable ingredient.
Reunion Hotel
BBC2, 8pm
Alex Jones hosts this new show which gives people the chance to track down someone important from their past, beginning with 21-year-old Tegan, whose life was saved by a stranger after she fell onto a Tube track.
Taskmaster
Channel 4, 9pm
Alex Horne is ordered to split his band five ways to try a new task, Jenny Eclair shares her extensive knowledge on trumpeters and piles, and Frankie Boyle has some very strong opinions on golf.
The Impossible
Sky Cinema Drama, 8pm
An English family are enjoying a Christmas holiday in Thailand in 2004 when their resort hotel is obliterated by a giant tsunami. Visceral thriller starring Naomi Watts, Ewan McGregor, Tom Holland.
High Society
BBC4, 9pm
The 1956 musical based on The Philadelphia Story and starring Grace Kelly as Tracy Lord, a society heiress whose impending marriage to an ambitious industrialist is rudely interrupted by the appearance of her dashing ex-husband. With Frank Sinatra, Louis Armstrong.
Beef
Netflix, streaming now
Have you ever had one of those days, where you find yourself clawing your way through the hours by your front teeth? Each passing minute only serves to compound the disappointment in your life choices. Then, someone almost rear-ends you in a car park, resulting in all manner of hell being unleashed. Pure, unhinged, and deliciously unbridled rage bubbles forth, culminating in a flurry of expletives and complex hand gestures, before you speed off. Will you escape or will they give chase?! BEEF follows two such strangers after a road rage incident. Danny Cho (Steven Yeun) is a failing contractor with a chip on his shoulder. He goes head-to-head with Amy Lau (Ali Wong), a self-made entrepreneur with a (seemingly) picturesque suburban life. The increasing stakes of their unhinged feud unravel their lives and relationships in a darkly comedic yet rather moving offering.
The Good Mothers
Disney+, streaming now
This multi-layered narrative follows the true story of three women born into the deadliest of the Mafia clans, and how they worked with a female prosecutor to bring it down from the inside.
The Pope Answers
Disney+, streaming now
Filmed in Rome, this meeting between the current head of the Catholic Church and 10 people in their early twenties focuses on the role of women in the Church, reproductive rights, loss of faith, LGBTQ+ rights, abuse within the Church, racism, mental health, and migration.
Swarm
Prime Video, streaming now
Andrea “Dre” Greene, like most girls her age, is obsessed with a pop star (one can only assume is based on Beyoncé). Unlike most girls her age, Dre lets this obsession consume her to the point of committing multiple murders. With a cracking soundtrack (including a unique take on a Pixies classic) plus cameos from the likes of Billie Eilish, you’d forgive the (at times) ropey writing in lieu of the sensory feast.
Kill Boksoon
Netflix, streaming now
Most parents feel like they’re leading a double life. And then there’s Boksoon — both a mother of a teenage daughter and a legendary professional killer at the top-tier killing agency MK Ent. Caught in between the dual missions of killing someone and raising someone, she refuses to take a case — becoming the target of the whole hitman industry.
Law of the Jungle
Netflix, streaming now
In the jungle, the mighty jungle, there are no lions sleeping tonight — mostly because there are 12 humans trying to take each other down for a chance at some cash. Expect much whinging.
The Class of ‘07
Prime Video, streaming now
Your “impending post-apocalyptic” viewing this week comes courtesy of the Prime Video platform. Unlike the (understandably) puritan message from Extrapolations (AppleTV+), this cheeky Aussie offering instead touts the theme that bad things happen when you’re giving it socks to The Ting Tings.
War Sailor
Netflix, streaming now
Alfred Garnes and his friend are working on a merchant ship in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean when World War II breaks out. The sailors have one goal: to survive — and to return home. Meanwhile, Alfred’s wife Cecilia endures the war in Bergen, struggling to raise three children on her own. Both believe that the other has been bombed... do they have the will to keep trying to find each other?