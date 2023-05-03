Today’s top TV and streaming picks: Food Matters, The Silent Civil War and a new dating show which sees singles relocate to the mountains

Food Matters

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Michael Kelly brings together beef farmer Kieran Sullivan, environmental activist Alannah Wrynn and dietician Orla Walsh for a very special meal at GROW HQ, where they also discuss the topic of eating more plants.

Race Across the World

BBC1, 9pm

As the teams head through New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island towards the next checkpoint in Liverpool, Nova Scotia, Zainib and Mobeen plan to test the region’s reputation for being the friendliest place in Canada.

The Silent Civil War

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

American researcher Harlan J Strauss arrives in Ireland to meet family members of some of the Irish revolutionaries whose testimonies he recorded more than 50 years ago.

The Responder

RTÉ One, 10.35pm

When police response officer Chris Carson comes to the assistance of a young heroin addict who’s in mortal danger, he doesn’t realise that his colleagues are watching him, convinced he is corrupt. Crime drama series, starring Martin Freeman.

Booksmart

BBC1, 11.40pm

Olivia Wilde’s underrated comedy stars Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein as Amy and Molly, two goody-goody high-schoolers who are about to graduate when they realise that they’ve missed out on their teenage years, and decide it’s time to party.

Love Village

Netflix, streaming now

This new dating show sees Japanese singles relocate to a house in the mountains to see if love might transpire in an idyllic setting — while they’re being watched by two presenters passing comments on their every move. It’s like Love Island: Aftersunfor middle-aged people. Expect to see Davina McCall host the British variation of this before the end of the year.

A Small Light

Disney+, streaming now

For the last three months, my 10-year-old has returned religiously from the library armed with the same book, The Diary of Anne Frank. She’s been particularly taken by Miep Gies, Otto Frank’s secretary, who helped the Franks — alongside two other Jewish families — to survive in a hidden annex during WWII. She also found Anne’s diary, preserving it for future generations. With the present generation seeing a rise in anti-Semitism globally, this National Geographic adaptation is timely. Told from the perspective of the independently minded newly-wed Miep (Bel Powley) — at a time when independent thinking got you killed — her boss (Liev Schreiber) asked her to help hide his family from the Nazis. Without hesitation, Miep agreed. For the next 18 months, she and her husband, Jan (Joe Cole), did daily food runs, scrounged for coupons, and sold heirlooms. A story everyone should pay attention to now more than ever.

Sweet Tooth

Netflix, streaming now

Season two has just landed, and with a deadly new wave of the Sick bears down, Gus (Christian Convery) and a band of fellow hybrids are held prisoner by General Abbot (Neil Sandilands) and the Last Men. Indeed, it’ll only make sense if you were all in on season one.

AKA

Netflix, streaming now

Who wants to see Eric Cantona play the doting boss of a criminal gang? Who doesn’t, am I right?! This gritty French gangland drama sees a special ops agent go undercover within a criminal organisation and befriend the boss’s young son. Gunfights ensue.

Citadel

Prime Video, streaming now

Citadel is a global spy agency that’s fallen, with most of its agents’ memories wiped clean. Now, a powerful syndicate, Manticore, is rising in the vacuum. Of course, nobody would know about any of this if it weren’t for Stanley Tucci. He’s taken a break from eating in every corner of Italy to play a seemingly suspicious agency leader, intent on getting very attractive agents back together. With Richard Madden.

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch

Netflix, streaming now

Competition, ego and money — that’s what reportedly motivates Ken Goldin and his savvy team driving the world’s leading auction house specialising in rare collectibles. And by “rare” we mean Jim Morrison’s driving licence (he has his eyes closed, obviously); the original Apple-1 computer; and covetable Pokemon cards. Consider it Pawn Stars on steroids.