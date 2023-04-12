Today’s top TV and streaming picks: Food Matters looks at pollution in our waterways, action caper The Batman and American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing

Fancy a night in with some telly? We’ve got you covered.

Davy’s Toughest Team

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

The group is finally ready for the trip to Iceland, but after only a couple of days in the cold, one of the lads starts to feel unwell, and Davy faces an uphill challenge to keep his team together as they head for the top of the volcano.

Live UEFA Champions League

Virgin Media Two, 7pm

Virgin present live coverage of one of tonight’s matches, with Chelsea away to Real Madrid, and Milan at home to Serie A rivals Napoli.

Food Matters

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

In Kildare, Michael Kelly visits Paul Fogarty of the Irish Wildlife Trust to discover some of the harmful effects of food pollution in our waterways and farmlands.

The Batman

Wednesday, Sky Cinema Action, 8pm

When a masked terrorist who calls himself the Riddler begins murdering some of Gotham’s most prominent citizens in baroque ways, Batman tries to identify the killer. Gruesome superhero yarn, with Robert Pattinson, Paul Dano, Colin Farrell, Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright.

Tiny Beautiful Things

Disney+, streaming now

Based on the bestselling collection by Cheryl Strayed, this adaptation follows Clare (the always fantastic Kathryn Hahn), a writer who becomes an advice columnist — while her own life is falling apart. Her marriage to her husband Danny is barely limping along; her teenage daughter, Rae, is pushing her away; and her once-promising writing career is floundering. Despite feeling like she’s in no position to deliver advice, the resulting unfurling of her own childhood makes her one of the most revered columnists going. Authenticity is key.

Transatlantic

Netflix, streaming now

Inspired by the true story of Varian Fry, Mary Jayne Gold, and the Emergency Rescue Committee, comes this series that charts them risking their lives to help 2,000 refugees escape occupied Marseille in 1940.

Operation Fortune

Prime Video, streaming now

Guy Ritchie returns to direct — yes, you guessed it — Jason Statham in a more polished variant of his earlier work. Other actors providing a variation of their earlier work include Aubrey Plaza (sultry assassin), Cary Elwes (dapper sort), Josh Hartnett (affable actor), Eddie Marsden (sinister desk jockey), and Hugh Grant (one of the many characters he portrayed in Paddington 2). An enjoyable romp so buckle up.

Oh Belinda

Netflix, streaming now

It’s the role Ekin-Su was born to play! Sadly for her, it’s Neslihan Atagül in the title role, starring as an actress who suddenly becomes the character she’s portraying in a shampoo commercial. In short, her world warps after she washes her hair while filming on set. A mind-bending caper co-starring Necip Memili, channelling Tom Conti.

On a Wing and a Prayer

Prime Video, streaming now

If Hallmark did disaster movies; join Dennis Quaid (who appears to be morphing into Harrison Ford through the passage of time), Heather Graham, and Jesse Metcalfe as they depict a rattled family, and a grounded pilot, attempting to land a plane after the pilot suddenly dies.

Expand Close American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing / Facebook

American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing

Netflix, streaming now

Anyone who’s attended a marathon (in a cheering-from-the-sidelines capacity) can attest to the euphoria emanating from the runners. Add sun-kissed conditions and the prospect of spring to the air and you have one heady mix of positivity. In Boston, their city marathon takes place on Patriots Day, alongside the Red Sox playing Fenway. The whole town is buzzing. So when two home-grown terrorists bombed the marathon’s finish line in 2013, the biggest party of the year exploded into carnage. As law enforcement launched an investigation into the bombers’ identities, their pursuit spilled over into the streets of quiet neighbourhoods, paralysing the entire area. Marking the tenth anniversary, director Floyd Russ (Zion, Malice at the Palace) and producer Tiller Russell (Night Stalker, Waco: American Apocalypse) built this docuseries around the tense, terrifying days that followed.

Expand Close Single Drunk Female / Facebook

Single Drunk Female

Disney+, streaming now

Season 2 sees Samantha Fink with a solid 18 months of sobriety under her belt. Finally feeling like she has a life worth celebrating, she soon learns that sometimes life has other plans in store.