Today’s top TV and streaming picks: Final episode of Davy’s Toughest Team, Jennifer Lopez in Hustlers and Netflix nature series Chimp Empire

Here are our top picks for some evening entertainment.

Race Across the World

BBC1, 9pm

The teams have reached the halfway point and the race is on to reach the fifth checkpoint — over 3,000 miles distant on Manitoulin Island. But there’s only one way out of Churchill — an overnight train followed by two gruelling bus journeys.

Live UEFA Champions League

Virgin Media Two, 7pm

Manchester City will hope to progress towards a prize that has eluded them as they face Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena in their quarter final second-leg. Elsewhere, Inter hosts Benfica. Kick-off at 8pm.

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

This week Michael Kelly meets Meath cabbage grower Cathal Lenehan, who’s decided to give up his business because of rising costs, and talks to Kildare broccoli producer Paul Brophy about the challenges growers face from cheaper imports.

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

The teams are making progress on the ice, but when a fierce blizzard hits, the entire trek is threatened. How will the boys respond? Final episode.

Beast

Sky Cinema Premiere, 8pm

Recently widowed father Dr Nate Samuels has taken his teenage daughters on holiday to an idyllic South African nature reserve when a huge rogue lion decides they’d make a perfect lunch. Amusing action thriller, with Idris Elba, Sharlto Copley, Leah Jeffries.

Video of the Day

Hustlers

Film Four, 9pm

Workers at a glitzy Manhattan strip club get revenge on entitled Wall Street clients by skimming money off their credit cards. Comic drama starring Jennifer Lopez.

AppleTV+, streaming now

Jennifer Garner realises she doesn’t know her husband AT ALL when he goes missing. Her quest to find him leads her to a slew of suspect places.

Celeste Barber: Fine, Thanks

Netflix, streaming now

Between Wellmania and latecomers to The Let Down, it’s wall-to-wall Celeste Barber over on Netflix right now. This is her latest stand-up special.

Prime Video, streaming now

Meet Tom and his little sister Mia. When their grandfather dies, the French siblings inherit a building in Athens. The problem is, they have NOTHING in common. Tom, a young start-up who trained in New York, flies to Greece to manage the family estate — only to discover that Mia is pretending to be an Erasmus student. She is, in fact, a rebel activist who lies to the whole family. After all, when “you’re 20 today, you have to be an activist!” From the showrunner behind Call My Agent, expect a stark yet sweet coming-of-age story.

Netflix, streaming now

Behold the much-awaited feature film based on The Last Kingdom series. Peace has settled with the country nearly united — only Lord Uhtred of Bebbanburg, ruling over Northumbria, is yet to pledge his land to the throne. But when King Edward dies, the peace is threatened as his two potential heirs, Aethelstan and Aelfweard, battle to claim the crown. Brace yourselves for Elaine Cassidy, brawny battle scenes, burlap, and impossibly handsome kings with equally perfect teeth.

The Son

Prime Video, streaming now

In short, Hugh Jackman’s ‘Peter’ really struggles with the concept of a blended family. Also, his work-life balance is seriously off-kilter. Laura Dern also stars.

Boom! Boom! The World Vs. Boris Becker

AppleTV+, streaming now

Charting his rise to Wimbledon glory in the 1980s, it then grapples with Becker’s fall from grace — beyond the broom cupboard and into prison.

Netflix, streaming now

Speaking as someone whose third date was a trip to Alicante that lasted five days, I empathise with this couple. They too opted to throw caution to the wind and fly overseas for their third date — on March 17, 2020. What should’ve been a few days turned into months, and Netflix just managed to capture the whole thing. What are the odds?!

Netflix, streaming now

Under the lush canopies in a Ugandan forest lives the biggest chimpanzee society ever discovered. For almost three decades, scientists and field trackers have lived alongside this tribe, observing the chimps as they built a sophisticated political and familial structure. Just like us, they form alliances, build trust, care for one another and often go head-to-head in the fight for dominance. When director James Reed (My Octopus Teacher) planted a camera crew to capture an intimate look at the chimps of Ngogo, there was no way to know that the year ahead would bring some of the most tumultuous battles and dramatic changes in the tribe’s history. Over the course of four episodes, see babies grow, relationships blossom, and leaders rise and fall. This is a rare chance to learn more about our own human society from our cousins, through the lens into these chimps’ fascinating lives.

True Lies

Disney+, streaming now

This isn’t the movie where Jamie Lee Curtis does that dance, rather this centres on a language professor called Helen. She has a seemingly ordinary husband, who happens to be a top-secret international spy. Chaos ensues.