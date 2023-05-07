Today’s top TV and streaming picks: Fantastic crime series Kin, heart-warming film Downton Abbey: A New Era and gritty sumo wrestling series Sanctuary

Kin

RTÉ One, 9.30pm

In the season finale, Amanda proposes an unexpected partnership, Michael and Jimmy find common ground, and Anthony and Nikita are coming to terms with the consequences of their actions. With Clare Dunne, Aidan Gillen.

Ireland's Wild Islands

RTÉ One, 6.30pm

Eoin Warner reaches the Maharees Islands off Co Kerry, watches grey seals mass on the Great Blasket Island, and sails out to Skellig Michael to find a secretive bird that flies up from the Antarctic every year to raise its chicks in the monks’ ancient cells.

Ireland’s Smartest

RTÉ One, 7.30pm

Three new contestants face a series of rounds and a quick-fire decider which will establish who progresses. Claire Byrne hosts another edition of the general knowledge quiz.

Downton Abbey: A New Era

Sky Cinema Drama, 8pm

The family are baffled when the Dowager Countess announces that she’s inherited a luxurious villa in the south of France from a mysterious admirer. Maggie Smith stars in this amiable period drama.

The Equalizer

Channel 4, 9pm

Former black ops agent Robert McCall is living a quiet life in Boston, but when he meets a young sex worker who’s being exploited by the Russian mafia, he decides it’s time to come out of retirement. Thriller, with Denzel Washington, Chloe Grace Moretz.

Star Wars: Visions — Volume 2

Disney+, streaming now

Keen to keep the “May the 4th be with you” tradition alive, Disney+ has launched the second volume of the Emmy Award-nominated Star Wars: Visions. Containing a mix of shorts (nine in total) from animation studios scattered across the globe, the sequel brings a dynamic new perspective on Star Wars. Needless to say, the one we’re most looking forward to is the offering from Cartoon Saloon, because who doesn’t want to see Yoda get the Secret of Kells treatment? With the Irish contingent boxed off, expect further contributions from El Guiri Studios (Spain); Punkrobot (Chile); Aardman (UK); Studio Mir (South Korea); Studio La Cachette (France); 88 Pictures (India); D’art Shtajio (Japan); and Triggerfish (South Africa). While you might expect whimsy from the makers of Shaun The Sheep and Wolfwalkers, some shorts will definitely freak out younger viewers.

Sanctuary

Netflix, streaming now

A gritty yet flamboyant dramatisation looking into the underbelly (and undercarriage) of professional sumo. With a history of more than 1,500 years steeped in Japanese traditional culture, it’s also filled with young men hungry for money, females, fame, and power.

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible Franchise

Paramount+, streaming now

The Tom Cruise fest has just reached fever pitch on Paramount+, with the platform adding ALL six Mission: Impossible movies. Well, what else will whet appetites for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One due for release this July.