Today’s top TV and streaming picks: Family feuding prevails in Succession, Daniel Craig in No Time To Die and spy series Citadel

Succession

Sky Atlantic, 9pm

For the first two episodes of this fourth and final season of Jesse Armstrong’s multi-awarding winning drama, things all felt a bit ho-hum. The Roy family were bickering publicly about the proposed sale of the company to European social media giant GoJo, Logan was swearing a lot, and the whole thing seemed to be treading water. Now we know why. The sudden death of Logan aboard a private jet in episode three was a brilliantly orchestrated bombshell, all the more telling because after all his blustering, all his bullying, the great man expired off-screen with a whimper, not a bang, as people tend to, leaving his children with no one to love, no one to hate. And in episode four the gloves were off, as the battle for succession began in earnest. It’s all very Shakespearean, with Logan as King Lear, Kendall as Hamlet, Shiv a combination of Goneril and Regan, and Roman as Lear’s “all-licensed fool”. That would make Tom and Greg the Rosencrantz and Guildenstern of the piece, and their frantic search for a seat in the game of musical chairs unleashed by Logan’s death has been hilarious. And time and again, Armstrong nudges you towards caring for those awful, entitled Roys, then reveals their unchanging ghastliness. Kendall, for instance, does a wonderful impression of a spaniel with a thorn in its paw, but may be the most ruthless of the lot.

Andrew: The Problem Prince

Channel 4, 9pm

Documentary looking at the troubled life of Prince Andrew, the loose canon of the British royal family who was forced to resign from all public duties on foot of his association with serial sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein.

SSE Airtricity League Live

RTÉ2, 7pm

Peter Collins introduces coverage of Derry City versus Shamrock Rovers at the Brandywell, with commentary from Des Curran and Stuart Byrne, and analysis from Alan Cawley, Rory Patterson.

Blue Lights — © BBC/Gallagher Films/Two Cities T

Blue Lights

BBC1, 9pm

The recruits are determined to make the McIntyres pay for what they haven’t, but when Stevie goes to arrest the MI5 agents, Joseph orders Jonty to release them. And Grace accepts that she might have to break her promise to Angela. Crime series starring Sian Brooke and Martin McCann.

No Time To Die

No Time To Die

RTÉ One, 9.30pm

James Bond has left active service and is kicking back in Jamaica when his old CIA friend Felix Leiter turns up looking for help. Daniel Craig’s last outing as 007 is well worth a watch if you haven’t seen it, and Léa Seydoux, Ana de Armas and Rami Malek co-star.

Sweet Tooth — © Kirsty Griffin/Netflix

Sweet Tooth

Netflix, streaming now

Season two has just landed, and with a deadly new wave of the Sick bears down, Gus (Christian Convery) and a band of fellow hybrids are held prisoner by General Abbot (Neil Sandilands) and the Last Men. Indeed, it’ll only make sense if you were all in on season one.

AKA — © © Nicolas Auproux

AKA

Netflix, streaming now

Who wants to see Eric Cantona play the doting boss of a criminal gang? Who doesn’t, am I right?! This gritty French gangland drama sees a special ops agent go undercover within a criminal organisation and befriend the boss’s young son. Gunfights ensue.

Citadel

Citadel

Prime Video, streaming now

Citadel is a global spy agency that’s fallen, with most of its agents’ memories wiped clean. Now, a powerful syndicate, Manticore, is rising in the vacuum. Of course, nobody would know about any of this if it weren’t for Stanley Tucci. He’s taken a break from eating in every corner of Italy to play a seemingly suspicious agency leader, intent on getting very attractive agents back together. With Richard Madden.

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch — © Courtesy of Netflix

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch

Netflix, streaming now

Competition, ego and money — that’s what reportedly motivates Ken Goldin and his savvy team driving the world’s leading auction house specialising in rare collectibles. And by “rare” we mean Jim Morrison’s driving licence (he has his eyes closed, obviously); the original Apple-1 computer; and covetable Pokemon cards. Consider it Pawn Starson steroids.