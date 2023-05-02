Today’s top TV and streaming picks: Documentary on US prison uprising, romcom Crazy Rich Asians and Netflix series Love Village

Attica: America’s Bloodiest Prison Uprising — Storyville

BBC4, 10pm

On September 9, 1971, inmates at Attica Prison in New York State rioted over the inhumane conditions in which they were held and briefly took over the facility. When police stormed the building, 43 people died in the crossfire.

Live Premier League

Sky Sports Main Event, 7pm

Arsenal face London rivals Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium knowing that victory is essential if they want to keep their dream of winning the league alive. Kick-off at 8pm.

Naked Education

Channel 4, 8pm

The team investigate the pros and cons of cosmetic surgery, three women come together to discuss middle age and the menopause, and a woman with a history of eating disorders has a go at naked swimming.

Crazy Rich Asians

RTÉ2, 9pm

Winning comedy starring Constance Wu as Rachel Chu, a New York college professor who travels to Singapore to meet her new boyfriend’s in-laws, and is shocked to discover that they’re incredibly rich. With Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh, Ken Jeong, Awkwafina, Gemma Chan.

Revolutionary Road

Sky Cinema Drama, 10.10pm

Sam Mendes’ drama is based on Richard Yates’ novel and set in a pristine 1950s suburb, where handsome couple Frank and April Wheeler appear to be living the perfect life. But beneath the surface, frustrations are simmering. With Kate Winslet, Leonardo DiCaprio.

Love Village

Netflix, streaming now

This new dating show sees Japanese singles relocate to a house in the mountains to see if love might transpire in an idyllic setting — while they’re being watched by two presenters passing comments on their every move. It’s likeLove Island: Aftersun for middle-aged people. Expect to see Davina McCall host the British variation of this before the end of the year.

A Small Light — © National Geographic for Disney/D

A Small Light

Disney+, streaming now

For the last three months, my 10-year-old has returned religiously from the library armed with the same book, The Diary of Anne Frank. She’s been particularly taken by Miep Gies, Otto Frank’s secretary, who helped the Franks — alongside two other Jewish families — to survive in a hidden annex during WWII. She also found Anne’s diary, preserving it for future generations. With the present generation seeing a rise in anti-Semitism globally, this National Geographic adaptation is timely. Told from the perspective of the independently minded newly-wed Miep (Bel Powley) — at a time when independent thinking got you killed — her boss (Liev Schreiber) asked her to help hide his family from the Nazis. Without hesitation, Miep agreed. For the next 18 months, she and her husband, Jan (Joe Cole), did daily food runs, scrounged for coupons, and sold heirlooms. A story everyone should pay attention to now more than ever.

Sweet Tooth — © Kirsty Griffin/Netflix

Sweet Tooth

Netflix, streaming now

Season two has just landed, and with a deadly new wave of the Sick bears down, Gus (Christian Convery) and a band of fellow hybrids are held prisoner by General Abbot (Neil Sandilands) and the Last Men. Indeed, it’ll only make sense if you were all in on season one.

AKA — © © Nicolas Auproux

AKA

Netflix, streaming now

Who wants to see Eric Cantona play the doting boss of a criminal gang? Who doesn’t, am I right?! This gritty French gangland drama sees a special ops agent go undercover within a criminal organisation and befriend the boss’s young son. Gunfights ensue.

Citadel

Citadel

Prime Video, streaming now

Citadel is a global spy agency that’s fallen, with most of its agents’ memories wiped clean. Now, a powerful syndicate, Manticore, is rising in the vacuum. Of course, nobody would know about any of this if it weren’t for Stanley Tucci. He’s taken a break from eating in every corner of Italy to play a seemingly suspicious agency leader, intent on getting very attractive agents back together. With Richard Madden.

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch

Netflix, streaming now

Competition, ego and money — that’s what reportedly motivates Ken Goldin and his savvy team driving the world’s leading auction house specialising in rare collectibles. And by “rare” we mean Jim Morrison’s driving licence (he has his eyes closed, obviously); the original Apple-1 computer; and covetable Pokemon cards. Consider itPawn Stars on steroids.