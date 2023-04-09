Today’s top TV and streaming picks: Crime series Kin, sci-fi film Blade Runner 2049 and true story Transatlantic

Kin

RTÉ One, 9.30pm

As Bren continues to undermine her power and she becomes the focus of renewed Garda attention, Amanda starts to feel the pressure, and is about to discover the full extent of personal and professional betrayals.

The Sunday Game Live

RTÉ2, 3.15pm

Ciarán Whelan, Lee Keegan and Peter Canavan join Joanne Cantwell for coverage of the Championship clash between Mayo and Roscommon at MacHale Park, Castlebar. Throw-in at 4pm.

Last Woman on Earth with Sara Pascoe

BBC2, 9pm

Comedian Sara Pascoe resumes her quest for the world’s most endangered jobs and crafts, and this week travels to Greece to meet a family of church bell makers, and the last monk in a remote monastery.

Great Expectations

BBC1, 9pm

As Pip begins to realise the high price he must pay for his rise through London society, he is devastated when he discovers that Estella is engaged to be married. With Fionn Whitehead, Olivia Colman.

Blade Runner 2049

Sunday, BBC1, 11.20pm

In Denis Villeneuve’s visually stunning sequel to Ridley Scott’s sci-fi classic, replicant android hunter K discovers a shocking secret while trying to track down retired detective Rick Deckard. Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Ana de Armas, Robin Wright star.

Tiny Beautiful Things

Disney+, streaming now

Based on the bestselling collection by Cheryl Strayed, this adaptation follows Clare (the always fantastic Kathryn Hahn), a writer who becomes an advice columnist — while her own life is falling apart. Her marriage to her husband Danny is barely limping along; her teenage daughter, Rae, is pushing her away; and her once-promising writing career is floundering. Despite feeling like she’s in no position to deliver advice, the resulting unfurling of her own childhood makes her one of the most revered columnists going. Authenticity is key.

Transatlantic

Netflix, streaming now

Inspired by the true story of Varian Fry, Mary Jayne Gold, and the Emergency Rescue Committee, comes this series that charts them risking their lives to help 2,000 refugees escape occupied Marseille in 1940.

Operation Fortune

Prime Video, streaming now

Guy Ritchie returns to direct — yes, you guessed it — Jason Statham in a more polished variant of his earlier work. Other actors providing a variation of their earlier work include Aubrey Plaza (sultry assassin), Cary Elwes (dapper sort), Josh Hartnett (affable actor), Eddie Marsden (sinister desk jockey), and Hugh Grant (one of the many characters he portrayed in Paddington 2). An enjoyable romp so buckle up.

Oh Belinda

Netflix, streaming now

It’s the role Ekin-Su was born to play! Sadly for her, it’s Neslihan Atagül in the title role, starring as an actress who suddenly becomes the character she’s portraying in a shampoo commercial. In short, her world warps after she washes her hair while filming on set. A mind-bending caper co-starring Necip Memili, channelling Tom Conti.

On a Wing and a Prayer

Prime Video, streaming now

If Hallmark did disaster movies; join Dennis Quaid (who appears to be morphing into Harrison Ford through the passage of time), Heather Graham, and Jesse Metcalfe as they depict a rattled family, and a grounded pilot, attempting to land a plane after the pilot suddenly dies.