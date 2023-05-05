Today’s top TV and streaming picks: Clive Myrie’s Italian Road Trip, Sky drama Christian and post-apocalyptic adaptation Silo

Clive Myrie’s Italian Road Trip

BBC2, 7pm

Journalist and broadcaster Clive Myrie begins his tour of Italy on the Amalfi coast, where he visits a mozzarella factory to watch the versatile cheese being made, and travels out to the island of Capri to participate at a stranger’s wedding.

League of Ireland Live

RTÉ2, 7.35pm

Alan Cawley and Stuart Byrne join Peter Collins for coverage of Shamrock Rovers versus Bohemians at the Tallaght Stadium, Kick-off at 7.45pm, with commentary from Adrian Eames, Kenny Cunningham.

Christian

Sky Atlantic, 9pm

As the second season of the Italian drama continues, Matteo has appointed himself the preacher of Citta Palazzo, and Christian (Edoardo Pesce) takes an unexpected journey.

Silo

AppleTV+, streaming now

Tim Robbins, Rashida Jones, Chinaza Uche and Rebecca Ferguson bring their serious faces for this adaptation of theNew York Times best-selling post-apocalyptic trilogy, Wool.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Netflix, streaming now

You’re being invited to observe the origin story of Queen Charlotte’s towering hairdos and fabulously haughty demeanour. When she was picked to marry King George, it not only sparked a great love but an epic societal shift, creating the world inherited by the characters in Bridgerton. Prime yourselves for levels of sexual tension not seen since Kate and Lord Anthony’s will-they-won’t-they-woo-athon.

Love Village

Netflix, streaming now

This new dating show sees Japanese singles relocate to a house in the mountains to see if love might transpire in an idyllic setting — while they’re being watched by two presenters passing comments on their every move. It’s likeLove Island: Aftersun for middle-aged people. Expect to see Davina McCall host the British variation of this before the end of the year.

A Small Light

Disney+, streaming now

For the last three months, my 10-year-old has returned religiously from the library armed with the same book, The Diary of Anne Frank. She’s been particularly taken by Miep Gies, Otto Frank’s secretary, who helped the Franks — alongside two other Jewish families — to survive in a hidden annex during WWII. She also found Anne’s diary, preserving it for future generations. With the present generation seeing a rise in anti-Semitism globally, this National Geographic adaptation is timely. Told from the perspective of the independently minded newly-wed Miep (Bel Powley) — at a time when independent thinking got you killed — her boss (Liev Schreiber) asked her to help hide his family from the Nazis. Without hesitation, Miep agreed. For the next 18 months, she and her husband, Jan (Joe Cole), did daily food runs, scrounged for coupons, and sold heirlooms. A story everyone should pay attention to now more than ever.

Sweet Tooth — © Kirsty Griffin/Netflix

Sweet Tooth

Netflix, streaming now

Season two has just landed, and with a deadly new wave of the Sick bears down, Gus (Christian Convery) and a band of fellow hybrids are held prisoner by General Abbot (Neil Sandilands) and the Last Men. Indeed, it’ll only make sense if you were all in on season one.

AKA

Netflix, streaming now

Who wants to see Eric Cantona play the doting boss of a criminal gang? Who doesn’t, am I right?! This gritty French gangland drama sees a special ops agent go undercover within a criminal organisation and befriend the boss’s young son. Gunfights ensue.

Citadel

Prime Video, streaming now

Citadel is a global spy agency that’s fallen, with most of its agents’ memories wiped clean. Now, a powerful syndicate, Manticore, is rising in the vacuum. Of course, nobody would know about any of this if it weren’t for Stanley Tucci. He’s taken a break from eating in every corner of Italy to play a seemingly suspicious agency leader, intent on getting very attractive agents back together. With Richard Madden.

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch

Netflix, streaming now

Competition, ego and money — that’s what reportedly motivates Ken Goldin and his savvy team driving the world’s leading auction house specialising in rare collectibles. And by “rare” we mean Jim Morrison’s driving licence (he has his eyes closed, obviously); the original Apple-1 computer; and covetable Pokemon cards. Consider itPawn Stars on steroids.