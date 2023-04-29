Today’s top TV and streaming picks: Celebrity guests brave Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything and Netflix favourite gets a season two

Hitler: The Lost Tapes

Channel 4, 6.50pm

After Hitler’s bid for Lebensraum led him to invade the Soviet Union and create a war on many fronts, it was only a matter of time before his enemies began to encircle him. Featuring archive footage of the fall of Berlin.

Heineken Champions Cup

RTÉ2, 2.15pm

It’s a battle of the heavyweights as Leinster and Toulouse, arguably the two best teams in Europe, face each other in the semi-final of the Champions Cup. Jacqui Hurley, Fiona Coghlan, Jamie Heaslip and Jerry Flannery set the scene, and kick-off at the Aviva is at 3pm.

Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything

RTÉ One, 9.30pm

Angela Scanlon continues her new season with more surprises and revelations for her celebrity guests, who can expect to be asked about absolutely anything.

Le Mans ’66

Channel 4, 9.20pm

James Mangold’s drama is based on a true story and stars Matt Damon as Carroll Shelby, an engineer and former racing driver who’s asked by Ford to build a car capable of ending Ferrari’s dominance of the prestigious Le Mans 24-hour race. With Christian Bale.

Greta

BBC1, 11.40pm

When New York waitress Frances McCullen finds a designer handbag on the subway, she finds an address inside and decides to return it to its owner. Isabelle Huppert, Chloe Moretz star in Neil Jordan’s thriller.

Sweet Tooth

Netflix, streaming now

Season two has just landed, and with a deadly new wave of the Sick bears down, Gus (Christian Convery) and a band of fellow hybrids are held prisoner by General Abbot (Neil Sandilands) and the Last Men. Indeed, it’ll only make sense if you were all in on season one.

AKA

Netflix, streaming now Who wants to see Eric Cantona play the doting boss of a criminal gang? Who doesn’t, am I right?! This gritty French gangland drama sees a special ops agent go undercover within a criminal organisation and befriend the boss’s young son. Gunfights ensue.

Citadel

Prime Video, streaming now

Citadel is a global spy agency that’s fallen, with most of its agents’ memories wiped clean. Now, a powerful syndicate, Manticore, is rising in the vacuum. Of course, nobody would know about any of this if it weren’t for Stanley Tucci. He’s taken a break from eating in every corner of Italy to play a seemingly suspicious agency leader, intent on getting very attractive agents back together. With Richard Madden.

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch

Netflix, streaming now

Competition, ego and money — that’s what reportedly motivates Ken Goldin and his savvy team driving the world’s leading auction house specialising in rare collectibles. And by “rare” we mean Jim Morrison’s driving licence (he has his eyes closed, obviously); the original Apple-1 computer; and covetable Pokemon cards. Consider it Pawn Stars on steroids.