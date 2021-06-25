Toby Aromolaran: Meet the 2021 Love Island contestant 

Introducing the twenty-two year old semi-professional footballer from Essex.

Toby has never been in a relationship and is looking forward to “seeing unreal girls”.

A self-described optimistic and responsible guy, Toby says he is not a sore loser, but he likes to win.

What made you want to take part in the new series of Love Island?

I’ve never been in a relationship. I thought, ‘If Love Island can’t find me a relationship then no one can’.

What do you do for work at the moment?

I’ve played football since I was about six, but it’s really come into a new light for the past year since I joined a team called Hashtag United. They’re very social media focused. Everything is on YouTube, Instagram and Twitter. Playing with them has really made me fall in love with the game again.

How would your friends and family describe you?

Optimistic. I always see the bright side in the worst situations. I’m a fun guy when I go on a night out. Responsible guy as well.

What do you look for in a romantic partner?

Looks wise, I’m a sucker for a cute face. Nice feet. That’s a dealbreaker for me. I don’t have a foot fetish but I appreciate nice feet! I think you can judge someone by their feet. Girls who walk around at the club with no shoes on, that’s one of my hates.

How would you normally meet potential partners?

Face-to-face is ideal. Clubs and all that. On Instagram, you only see so much. I don’t like messaging. I’m a bad messenger. I hate FaceTime and phone calls!

What do you think you’ll miss most while you’re in the Villa?

Football! I’m going to miss pre-season. I’ll be missing football for the first time.

What are you most looking forward to?

Seeing unreal girls! I’ve got friends, I can make more friends but my number one is meeting someone. I’m looking for someone to do nothing with. I want to be at home and do nothing with someone.

Are you competitive?

Personally, I’m a winner. I play football, which is a competitive sport. It’s not just a game. It’s for the position and the team. I’ve been competing my whole life. I’m a winner, I don’t like losing. I’m not a sore loser but I like to win.

Who is your celebrity crush?

Madison Beer. Beautiful girl.

What would be your dream date?

If I could do anything, I’m thinking of a yacht and the Monaco Grand Prix. That looks so good!

Have you learnt anything new in lockdown?

I’ve learned in lockdown that we shouldn't take anything for granted and to live your life one day at a time. There is no point tip toeing around everything. You don’t know if you’re going to be in lockdown for a year and lose out on a whole year! We’ve just got to take everything in our stride.

Where would you like to see yourself in five years from now?

Well-established and understanding where I am going. Hopefully in a relationship and playing football still, maybe at a higher level.