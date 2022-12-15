’Tis the season to be... completely predictable — the problem with lazy and uninspired Christmas TV

Christmas television is just not the same as it was. This is the sentiment trotted out every year, often by people of my generation or the one that preceded it, who grow all misty-eyed at the memories of TV’s supposed glory years when there was only one channel in Ireland and three in the UK.

Years like 1972, for example, when more than 20 million people in Britain and an unrecorded number in Ireland sat down to watch the legendary Morecambe and Wise Christmas Show on BBC1.

What tends to be less remembered, if it’s remembered at all, is that there was more to 1970s TV than just Eric and Ernie. BBC1’s schedule that Christmas Day also included The Black and White Minstrel Show.

And if you’d flicked over to ITV, you would have found the awful Bernard Manning and a gaggle of other crappy club comics telling jokes about mothers-in-law, black bus conductors and thick Irish fellas, all called Paddy, on The Comedians.

Interestingly, RTÉ stood out from the rest with a surprisingly idiosyncratic line-up. There was a bit of ballet in the afternoon; a Lambert Puppet Theatre production of Little Red Riding Hood; a recital by the newly-formed Garda Choir; a documentary about the Azores by Éamon De Buitléar; The Maureen Potter Show, recorded in the Gaiety Theatre that summer, and an episode of The Flip Wilson Show, starring the pioneering African-American comedian.

The night’s big film was an unseasonably weighty offering: the lengthy historical drama Becket, with Richard Burton and Peter O’Toole. It was line-up far removed from what we’d expect these days.

The problem with this year’s Christmas TV isn’t that it’s not the same as it was; the problem is it’s pretty much exactly the same as it was last year. And the year before that. And the year before that. And for several years before that.

BBC1’s Christmas Day schedule has been set in concrete for years, and 2022’s is all but indistinguishable from 2021’s. Strictly Come Dancing? Check. Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel? Check. Call the Midwife? Check. Mrs Brown’s Boys? Check.

There were signs last year, however, that viewers might be getting a little tired of the same thing every year. Christmas viewing figures as a whole were slightly down, but one seasonal favourite that took a serious plunge was Mrs Brown’s Boys.

Usually an audience magnet, Brendan O’Carroll’s sitcom failed for once to make it into the day’s top 10 most-watched shows.

The Beeb might face more of a challenge from ITV this year in the shape of Ant and Dec’s compulsively watchable big-money game show Limitless Win and a Doc Martin Christmas special.

Irish Christmas Day television, meanwhile, is what we’ve come to expect it to be: lazy, uninspired and apparently uninterested in what viewers think.

Virgin Media 1 is particularly atrocious. Aside from Emmerdale and Coronation Street, there’s nothing seasonal about the line-up (essentially a random assortment of ITV game shows) or a single second of Irish-made programming in the entire day.

Again this year, RTÉ1 is wall-to-wall movies, interrupted only by an extended Fair City and, yes, Mrs Brown’s Boys. In a scheduling decision that makes absolutely no sense, RTÉ1 is showing it at the same time, 9.25pm, as RTÉ2 is showing EastEnders.

The most startling thing is how heavily reliant the national broadcaster is on Britain for Christmas Day offerings. Leaving aside the news bulletins and morning religious programmes, Fair City is the only Irish programme in the day’s line-up. It’s quite depressing to think that RTÉ broadcasts more original Christmas Day content 50 years ago than it is now.

In truth, the only Irish channel that lives up to the description this December 25 is TG4 — and not just because it’s in the Irish language but because it’s the only one putting in some effort to entertain us.

As in previous years, the centrepiece of TG4’s schedule is a new documentary by Irish filmmaker Brian Reddin. Cyril Cusack: Lár an Stáitse is the definitive profile of the great actor, featuring clips, rare photographs and interviews with his six children.

Yet again, the country’s smallest broadcaster offers the biggest reason not to turn off Irish Christmas TV.

