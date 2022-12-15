| -2.8°C Dublin

’Tis the season to be... completely predictable — the problem with lazy and uninspired Christmas TV

Pat Stacey

The pride of place RTÉ1 gives the BBC-made Mrs Brown&rsquo;s Boys on Christmas Day reflects its reliance on Britain for content Expand

Christmas television is just not the same as it was. This is the sentiment trotted out every year, often by people of my generation or the one that preceded it, who grow all misty-eyed at the memories of TV’s supposed glory years when there was only one channel in Ireland and three in the UK.

Years like 1972, for example, when more than 20 million people in Britain and an unrecorded number in Ireland sat down to watch the legendary Morecambe and Wise Christmas Show on BBC1.

