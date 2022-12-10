Tin Man adds some heart to this year’s Christmas ads

I’ll tell you who believes in Christmas: advertisers. They are extremely fond of it. I should have taken an exact note, but I’m pretty sure the festive ads began right after Halloween. Or maybe it just feels that way.

The perfume ads alone are enough to drive you crazy. No one can know what you smell like as you’re dancing on another planet or hanging out in Rome in metres of bright yellow fabric or being the lad from Bridgerton running backwards.

All you need to be in a perfume ad is a hard neck , small breasts and a perfect set of abs. Yeah, I’m bitter.

On the one hand, I am annoyed by the new ads. Dawn French as a flying Christmas decoration and Jennifer Saunders as a knitted duck, both bought and paid for by Marks and Spencer.

The only good thing about those ads — there are a couple of iterations — comes when they’re talking about hoisin rolls (whatever they are) and even French’s expert voiceover can’t get over the fact that her pronunciation of “hoisin” sounds like “poison”.

And I smile a grim smile. I know — get out more.

Then we have the ads for The Late Late Toy Show. Has the country not suffered enough?

First of all, there are ads for Toy Show: The Musical (“a rollercoaster of emotion”) and then there’s the ad saying how the Toy Show has changed the lives of one million children and their families.

This advertisement, which seems to be on 24 hours a day, is only rescued by the star power and blistering sarcasm of the little girl in glasses. And also the little boy who says that when he gives something to someone he feels kind. We all do, kid. Never has the spirit of Christmas been so accurately nailed.

Then there are the old ads. I wonder would Guinness ever spend a small percentage of its millions on a new ad, because we’ve been looking at the snow-trimmed sign for Claddagh for what must amount to three decades. That fox must be dead by now.

Dunnes Stores has its old ad with the round tower. Those kids are probably living in Berlin with their tattoos.

Irish grocers are a parsimonious lot. I used to love the wounded deer in the SuperValu ad, running towards take-off on a suburban street, but that aired first during lockdown and I think we’ve all moved on.



I don’t mind the Pepsi Max ad though, with the girl rapping: “I didn’t want to do it so I sold my sleigh”. Or the Tesco one with the dads standing by their wheelie bins. Or the Argos ad with the neighbours — the lady with the trifle is terrifying — descending on one household: “We’re going to need a bigger bowl.”

A new ad for An Post that features the Tin Man getting a postcard from a nosy neighbour is so well done. The Tin Man’s face at the end is beautiful — shocked, exhausted, relieved. It is really fine acting. And if it’s all done by CGI effects, I don’t want to know. I’m not ready.



What I do want to know is whether RTÉ (and also Guinness) have heard about the energy crisis. One of RTÉ’s ads for itself features a detached house, at which the following structures are so drenched in fairy lights that they could be seen from space: the house, two outhouses, two deer statues, a substantial shrub and three large decorative stars.

Even the city house, in another promo, is lit up like — yes, a Christmas tree. How did the Irish celebrate Christmas before the fairy light hit these shores?

On to Tommy Tiernan’s Epic West (RTÉ One). Is that a Honda 50 I see before me? Tommy chugging along the roads of the Wesht and the bike was a nice touch. Overall the two episodes of this short series could be seen as an antidote to Quinn Country. The premise of Epic West seems to be: what made us so completely fantastic? Was it the scenery? Was it the poverty? You know yourself.

Tiernan undercuts this cultural smugness as the programme progresses, but at the start it was pretty mystical. “A safe defeated face is what a mortgage and a job do to you, ” says Tommy with a little laugh. Thanks, Tommy.

Everyone was interviewed outdoors, presumably in case the camera crew ran into a tumble dryer or a television. It was also over 30 minutes before Tommy went inland. “There’s something elusive about Sligo… it’s half-spirit country.” Is that so? I blame John Moriarty, to whom Tommy seems devoted.

Thank God Tommy finally got to Tuam and to Tom Murphy and the way he might shake you with the violence and hatred contained within one small town in the Wesht — or anywhere, presumably. “Tuam always strikes me as the Nashville of Galway,” said Tommy when talking to Leo Moran and Padraig Stevens. (They were billed in the advance publicity as The Saw Doctors. Where were the rest of them? Have I missed something?)

Tommy was great on the Skelligs and on the Blaskets and its storytellers; but there was nothing on Maurice O’Sullivan and his beautiful work.

In part two, Tommy finally gets his hat off (twice: hooray!) and down to some nitty-gritty. So hang in there, but not if you’re from Claremorris or Gort or Ballina or anywhere unromantic like that. Although Limerick does get a mention, mainly for being, as Blind Boy Boatclub puts it, like an unwanted mole on the remorselessly picturesque face of the Wesht. So now.