Till Death Us Do Part: There’s a reason why this jaw-droppingly racist show will stay buried

Pat Stacey

The show’s main character, the bigoted Alf Garnett, became a hero to racist viewers who failed to see the joke was at their expense

Warren Mitchell played the bigoted Alf Garnett in 'Till Death Us Do Part'

Warren Mitchell played the bigoted Alf Garnett in 'Till Death Us Do Part'

When the actress Una Stubbs died last week at the age of 84, many of the obituaries noted not just the extraordinary longevity of her career — her first film credit was for the colourful Cliff Richard musical Summer Holiday in 1963, her final TV appearance in the 2017 comedy mystery Murder on the Blackpool Express — but also the way she connected with several generations of television viewers.

For children in the late 1970s and early 1980s, she was Aunt Sally to Jon Pertwee’s beloved Worzel Gummidge. More recently, and even more famously, she was the housekeeper Mrs Hudson in Sherlock.

But when the inevitable television tribute to Stubbs is made, it will have to gingerly handle what was, for a significant portion of her career, her most prominent TV role: Rita, the progressive, open-minded daughter of Alf Garnett, a working-class East End racist and Conservative voter who revered Enoch Powell, in the controversial comedy Till Death Us Do Part, which had two separate runs on BBC1 from 1965-68 and 1972-75.

