Till Death Us Do Part: There’s a reason why this jaw-droppingly racist show will stay buried

When the actress Una Stubbs died last week at the age of 84, many of the obituaries noted not just the extraordinary longevity of her career — her first film credit was for the colourful Cliff Richard musical Summer Holiday in 1963, her final TV appearance in the 2017 comedy mystery Murder on the Blackpool Express — but also the way she connected with several generations of television viewers.

For children in the late 1970s and early 1980s, she was Aunt Sally to Jon Pertwee’s beloved Worzel Gummidge. More recently, and even more famously, she was the housekeeper Mrs Hudson in Sherlock.

But when the inevitable television tribute to Stubbs is made, it will have to gingerly handle what was, for a significant portion of her career, her most prominent TV role: Rita, the progressive, open-minded daughter of Alf Garnett, a working-class East End racist and Conservative voter who revered Enoch Powell, in the controversial comedy Till Death Us Do Part, which had two separate runs on BBC1 from 1965-68 and 1972-75.

Rita and her socialist husband, the Scouse layabout Mike, played by Tony Booth, father of Cherie Blair, acted as foils to Warren Mitchell’s Alf, puncturing his nonsensical bigotry and showing him up as a fool.

Writer Johnny Speight’s series is one of several British sitcoms, including It Ain’t Half Hot Mum and the abhorrent Love Thy Neighbour, that are considered unsuitable to be repeated.

Alf’s racist language is completely unacceptable today. It was completely unacceptable back then, too, but there’s no point in trying to rewrite television history. It is what it is.

The irony is that Speight, a vehement anti-racist, intended Till Death Us Do Part as an attack on the idiotic prejudices of the real-life Alf Garnetts. In another irony, while Alf was a West Ham supporter who frequently derided “the Jews up at Spurs” (the North London club has always had a large contingent of Jewish fans), the actor playing him was Jewish and a Spurs fan.

Unfortunately, to Speight’s horror, his intentions backfired. Alf became a TV hero to racist viewers who shared his obnoxious views and failed to see the joke was at their expense. They weren’t laughing at Alf, they were laughing with him.

By the time Alf Garnett reappeared on BBC1 in 1985 in the sequel series In Sickness and in Health (an earlier, ITV-made revival called Till Death... failed miserably and was axed after six episodes), he’d mellowed to the point where he was practically cuddly.

Out went the racist language; in came a new character: a black, gay council carer called Winston, played by Eamonn Walker, the future star of HBO’s prison drama Oz, who looked after Alf and his ailing wife Else (Dandy Nichols), and with whom Alf eventually learned to get along.

Nichols died after filming of the first season, leaving Alf to readjust to life as a widower. The series successfully ran for another six years.

The death of Una Stubbs, who was the last surviving member of the original series, prompted me to go on YouTube, which has numerous episodes of Till Death Us Do Part, to see if any of it stands up today.

As luck would have it, the 1974 episode I selected at random couldn’t have been a worse choice. It’s not just unbroadcastable these days, it’s unwatchable, too. After a lengthy row with Rita and Mike over how much electricity they’re wasting (Britain was in the grip of power cuts at the time), Alf pulls out the main fuse, leaving the house in darkness, and heads to the pub.

This is where things get sticky.

Alf meets his new neighbour — a half-Irish, half-Pakistani man called Kevin O’Grady, aka “Paki Paddy”, played by Spike Milligan in horrendous brownface and a shiny black wig.

It’s jaw-droppingly offensive. Any claims that this is satire immediately evaporate.

The thing is, the character wasn’t even new. Milligan had played him in an earlier Speight sitcom, the short-lived and largely forgotten Curry and Chips, shown on ITV in 1969.

There’s a reason why Till Death Us Do Part will never be repeated, and it’s plastered all over Milligan’s face.