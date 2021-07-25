Three Irish people all set to shake up Love Island villa 

The ‘Love Island’ villa looks set to be shaken up shortly with the addition of six new contestants, three of whom are Irish.

One couple is set to be evicted from the ITV show tonight as producers confirm they will be opening ‘Casa Amor’ for the first time this series.

A fan-favourite moment, it sees the couples separated and moved to another villa while six new ‘bombshells’ are brought in to try and rock the established relationships.

Dubliner Salma Naran (20) is among the new arrivals and she works as a model and influencer. She admits that she has “never been in love” and signed up for the show to make a connection with someone.

“What better place to have a tunnel vision and really finding your one? It’s the perfect atmosphere; you don’t have the outside world distractions,” she said.

“It looks like time moves fast in there, in a good way – it’s like, do you actually like me or not? In the real world, it’s so wishy-washy. With this, it’s just, you need to know.”

Salma, who has over 43,000 followers on Instagram, said that what she will add to the villa is “a lot of vibrant energy.” and she said that she is usually “the bubbliest person in the room.”

Her family and friends would describe her as being very confident and talkative.

“I am chatty once I’m comfortable around you. I can be shy at times if I don’t like the energy. I do pick up on energies a lot,” she said.

“I don’t like confrontation. I am a very fiery person but I would never start something just because. If I’m confronted, then I probably would get fiery. I don’t bother people if they don’t bother me.”

Another new addition from Dublin will be DJ Kaila Troy (28), who said she’s had no luck so far with real-life dating so wanted to try out ‘Love Island’ instead.

She said that prior to the pandemic, she would have travelled a lot for work.

“I was DJ-ing everywhere, all around the world; really fun, exciting, very fast-paced, meeting a lot of interesting characters. I’d be around a lot of different artists in the industry. I love the energy. Sometimes it is hard dating as I am travelling a lot,” she said.

She describes herself as “very competitive” and said she wouldn’t have gotten as far as she had in her industry without that drive. Her friends would say that she’s “very energetic” and is tee-total.

“I never got into drinking, it was never my thing. But I’d be the one up all night still and they’d be falling asleep. They’d say I was very outgoing and hardworking for sure. What I want I go and get it. Independent, too. And caring and loving,” she said.

Representing Belfast will be Matthew MacNabb (26), a strategic marketing consultant and also the show’s first contestant chosen via the dating app Tinder.

“I originally did Law as my undergraduate and I’ve worked in investment banking and I did a Masters in business administration. I was working in California for a year and a half. I came back without a job and I started this company with some other marketing consultants,” he said.

He said that he is “pretty chilled and very adventurous. I’m very laid-back in the sense I like to laugh and I don’t care too much about what people think.”

The trio from Ireland will join fellow new ‘bombshells’ including model Mary Bedford (22) from Wakefield alongside Glasgow car salesman Harry Young (24) and Medhy Malanda (24) from Belgium.

Love Island airs tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One