Thousands of children attend auditions in Cork for Late Late Toy Show

THE 2019 Late Late Toy Show is set to prove the biggest and best Christmas spectacular yet - but host Ryan Tubridy's lips were sealed about this year's novelty theme.

The RTE star hosted auditions in Cork for young singers, dancers and musicians eager to participate in the country's most beloved programme - and hinted that the host's traditional Christmas jumper will again make an appearance.

A staggering 100,000 people have now sought to attend or participate in the Late Late Toy Show - the most watched non-sporting event of the year for RTE.

RTE staff have been swamped by more than 5,000 applications to participate in the show with special auditions being held in Dublin and Cork.

Pictured at The Late Late Toy Show Auditions in Cork with host Ryan Tubridy were Sin N Dhuinnn and Grainne Crowley from 'The Wispas' group. Photo: Cathal Noonan

The Cork auditions, held in The Imperial Hotel, attracted potential participants and Late Late Toy Show fans alike. Dublin auditions will be held later this week.

"There is a very special feeling about the Toy Show this year, and we want everyone to be part of it in one way or another from the children here today and in Dublin later this week who have worked so hard for their auditions and who we are delighted to meet this week, to the children at home gearing up to watch on November 29 - it may be October, but it's all about Christmas already," Mr Tubridy said.

"It all starts here - we always get such a fantastic welcome from the people of Cork and the talent that is on offer all over this country is just something to behold."

Late Late Toy Show producer Neasa McLoughlin said the number and quality of entries from youngsters hoping to participate on November 29 was simply astonishing.

"We have once again been overwhelmed by the talented children all across Ireland who have applied this year," she said.

"For all of the children here in Cork today, to make it this far, from over 5,000 applicants, is a phenomenal achievement in itself and all of the children here today are so extremely talented."

Ryan Tubridy pictured with hopeful candidates at The Late Late Toy Show Auditions in Cork City. Photo: Cathal Noonan

"There's a huge amount of variety from choirs and musicians, to dance troops...traditional and some less traditional acts. It is truly exciting to bring the Toy Show auditions on the road and meet people from all over the country."

Amongst the hopefuls in Cork were the 'Rhumble Crew' from Tralee, Co

Kerry comprised of Robert Keane and David O'Donnell as well as members of the St Joseph's Boys Choir, a quartet entitled 'The Wispas' and a host of individual acts, dance groups and music ensembles.

If you haven't clinched a precious Late Late Toy Show ticket, RTE are offering a once-in-a-lifetime chance to win a pair of tickets for the November 29 spectacular.

People can win a pair of tickets by entering a competition via RTE and recreating their #ToyShowTraditions via picture or video for their chance to win.

Online Editors