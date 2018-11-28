Boyzone's Shane Lynch says 'Late Late Show' bosses were trying to take the band down "a peg or two" by showing the infamous video of their first appearance on the chat show.

'They tried to take us down a peg or two' - Shane Lynch hits out at RTE as he addresses Late Late Show rant

Lynch shocked hundreds of thousands of viewers on Friday night with an expletive-laden reply to host Ryan Tubridy when quizzed on his thoughts about the video which had just been screened.

He then stuck up his middle finger at the camera.

Speaking to 'The Niall Boylan Show' on Classic Hits yesterday, the performer defended his actions, saying he was "disappointed" the station had tried to "chop down" the band.

"So therefore 25 years later in Boyzone I arrive in this TV studio called RTÉ - in which we are heritage, we have been there for a long time - and they decide from the beginning to try to take us down a peg or two like we f***ing need it. We don't need that kind of s**t.

"The bottom line is I was just disappointed in the fact that we were very young, very innocent, and we had gone on to do amazing things and what you want to do is chop us down? I'll tell you what - everybody who has tried to chop me down, I've cut them down and told them I didn't like it."

RTÉ has received 28 emails and 14 calls of complaint from viewers.

Lynch appeared with Boyzone bandmates Ronan Keating, Mikey Graham and Keith Duffy to discuss their 'farewell' tour which comes 25 years after they were first formed by Louis Walsh.

