‘The truth is out there’: When The X-Files made us all love a conspiracy theory

Thirty years after it first aired, it’s clear the show that said ‘trust no one’ could only have been a hit in the years between the Cold War and the War on Terror

The X-Files might not look that dated on the surface, but watching it is like stepping back in time.

Launched 30 years ago this month, it captured the 1990s zeitgeist. Although the series ran until May 2002, and was briefly revived between January 2016 and March 2018, its high point is perhaps measured by the four consecutive nominations it received for Outstanding Drama Series at the Emmys, starting in 1995. In 1999, reflecting the shifting culture, the show’s slot was surrendered to a representative of a new breed of television: The Sopranos.

Still, The X-Files was a powerhouse. At its peak, it was the 11th most-watched show on American television. It spun off into a summer blockbuster film between two of its most popular seasons. It added catchphrases like “trust no one” and “the truth is out there” to the lexicon. The show’s female protagonist has been credited with encouraging women to take up careers in the sciences, a phenomenon known as “the Scully effect”.

It was a hotbed for a new generation of television talent, even beyond leads David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson, who won an Emmy for her work on the series. The writing staff included future Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul creator Vince Gilligan, 24 showrunner and Homeland creator Howard Gordon and The Man in the High Castle creator Frank Spotnitz. It provided early roles for stars such as Ryan Reynolds, Jack Black and even Michael Bublé.

Unlike many shows from the era, The X-Files still looks great. It has been remastered in high definition, its early seasons reformatted for widescreen. Allowing for the occasionally blocky mobile phone or ill-fitting suit, there is little in the look of the show to date it in the same way as Columbo or Miami Vice. It’s a reminder that, as cultural critic Kurt Andersen has noted, the appearance of the world “has changed hardly at all” since the early 1990s.​

Still, the show is undeniably a product of its era, a time capsule of 1990s anxieties. “Many have associated end-of-the-century culture with boundary breakdown and transgression,” wrote political theorist Jodi Dean in Aliens in America, “especially as heretofore excluded possibilities, be they monsters, the supernatural, or previously repressed sexualities and subjectivities, make their way into the social imaginary.” The X-Files certainly made room for such “excluded possibilities”.

Even more than contemporary shows such as Friends or ER, to revisit The X-Files is to step into a completely different world. It captures what columnist Charles Krauthammer called “the unipolar moment”, what historian Francis Fukuyama perhaps prematurely declared “the end of history”, what President George HW Bush named “a new world order”.

That last turn of phrase is indelibly linked with the conspiracism that snakes through The X-Files. At its core, The X-Files is the story of FBI Agent Fox “Spooky” Mulder (Duchovny) who, along with his partner Dana Scully (Anderson), investigates little green men and pulls at a thread of conspiracy that is woven through decades of American history back to the end of World War II.

The X-Files was created by Chris Carter, a surfer who grew up in the small town of Bellflower, California. He came of age amid the chaos of Watergate and Vietnam, betrayals that defined a generation of artists like Oliver Stone. The X-Files was frequently compared to Stone’s 1990s work, especially JFK. Those formative traumas clearly shaped The X-Files. Mulder’s earliest informant is named Deep Throat, the alias of Watergate informer Mark Felt.

While The X-Files was the child of 1970s paranoid thrillers such as All the President’s Men, The Parallax View and Three Days of the Condor, it existed in the wake of the Cold War. That conflict had defined American identity since the end of World War II. However, after the Berlin Wall came down in November 1989 and the USSR officially dissolved at the end of 1991, the United States became the sole global superpower.

First season episodes such as ‘Eve’ and ‘Fallen Angel’ suggested the show’s central conspiracy was an artefact of that conflict, the search for a new adversary. “Now that Russia is no longer our very recognisable enemy, we suddenly need to find other enemies and other sources of discontent,” Carter explained in December 1994. “That’s when we start looking to the skies…”

However, America also turned its gaze to the past. World War II was now half a century removed, with films of the 1990s, such as Steven Spielberg’s Schindler’s List and Saving Private Ryan and Terrence Malick’s The Thin Red Line, attempting to preserve some impression of it. That conflict, which had so defined American identity, was slipping out of living memory. With the Cold War over, there was an opportunity to look at it with clear eyes.

Liberated from the rigid ideological boundaries of the Cold War, The X-Files could challenge America’s understanding of its own history. The second episode of the show’s third season, ‘Paper Clip’, was named after the plan to smuggle Nazi scientists out of post-war Germany to work on American projects. Episodes such as ‘Nisei’ and ‘731’ evoked both the horror of Japanese experiments on civilians during the war and America’s own history of human experimentation.

This was a larger debate. The same year that ‘Paper Clip’ aired, the Smithsonian became embroiled in a debate over an exhibit depicting the atomic bombing of Japan, with many claiming it was too critical of the decision to drop the bomb. The show’s conspiracy was headed by a sinister German character named Strughold, who shared his name with former Nazi Hubertus Strughold, who later worked for Nasa and the US Air Force. The latter agreed to remove the real-life Strughold’s name from a library just a day before ‘Paper Clip’ aired. President Bill Clinton apologised for radiation experiments on American citizens.

Conspiracy theories had always been a part of American life, but they became inescapable in the 1990s, fuelled by high-profile tragedies like Ruby Ridge and Waco and spread by emerging networks over the increasingly accessible World Wide Web. Depending on which side of the political aisle one occupied, Clinton was either party to sinister conspiracies or the victim of “a vast right-wing conspiracy”.

As the show went on, it became anxious about being tied to real-life conspiracism. In the fourth season, episodes such as ‘The Field Where I Died’ and ‘Unrequited’ demonstrated anxiety about the militia movement. “The series is neither about paramilitary groups nor does it propose revolutionary tactics,” Carter explained in press leading up to the first movie, which opened with a scene that had echoes of the Oklahoma City bombing. “It only suggests to the audience to question authority and not to trust any institution.”

This conspiratorial mindset is the aspect of the show that has aged most uncomfortably, particularly in the era of “alternative facts” and “fake news”. It can be difficult to watch The X-Files today, knowing that one in six Americans believes conspiracy theories like QAnon. This may be one reason why the show’s revival in 2016 didn’t resonate the same way as the original run. What had been a fun thought experiment during the 1990s was now a nightmarish reality.

The X-Files could only really have worked in the context of the 1990s, a period of relative economic prosperity and political stability for the United States, a safe space in which to wrestle with these questions. This may explain why the show’s original run only lasted one season past 9/11. Carter himself concedes that “things changed after 9/11”. According to Carter, people “wanted to know the government would protect us and provide us with security after 9/11”.

There was only ever one particular window in which The X-Files could have existed, between the end of the Cold War and the start of the War on Terror. Still, for those willing to look, there is still some profound truth to be found in there.

Darren Mooney is author of ‘Opening the X-Files: A Critical History of the Original Series’