The stress factor: Bannon feels the pain as he redesigns his family's new home

The 47-year-old 'starchitect' and his wife Louise took the plunge a few years ago and decided to splash out on a property for their family in the heart of leafy Drumcondra on Dublin's northside.

However, he may have bitten off more than he can chew as he realises it's not always a good idea to mix the personal with the professional in a two-part special.

The ultimate passion project, the 1930s house needs a substantial amount of work and he devises a sprawling two-storey extension that will triple its size.

He started the renovation back in December 2018 but it proved to be his toughest rebuild to date.

The first part of 'Room to Improve' on RTÉ sees him reunited with his old college buddy, architect Ciaran Deville, who tries to do his best to steer him away from all things "pedestrian and predictable".

Also helping him is quantity surveyor Patricia Power and builder Graham Byrne.

But it seems that taking on the challenge of being both client and architect could prove a step too far for Bannon, who is seen stressing out about the scale of the rebuild.

"I've lost all sense of belief in what I do. I've lost trust in myself," he says.

"I kind of don't know what I'm doing. I've lost all concept of what scale is - what's big and what's small.

"I'm very tired, I'm very stressed about the whole thing."

As proof nobody is immune from dreaded budget problems, he also has to grapple with financial issues with the costly revamp.

Just when he's reaching peak levels of frustrations, Bannon then turns to award-winning architect Niall McLaughlin for help.

Bannon will be seen joining him in a design masterclass as he tries to get to grips with the intricacies of his ambitious project.

He and Louise had been in their previous house with their children Sarah (15), Jane (11) and Tom (7) for about 13 years before deciding it was too small.

The new property allowed them to stay in the northside area. "I've a 15-year-old daughter who wanted to bring her friends back and there was no space for that," said Bannon.

Irish Independent