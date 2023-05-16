The Stones and Brian Jones: New documentary focuses on the complex, conflicted and sometimes cruel founder of The Rolling Stones who died at 27

The Stones and Brian Jones: Four out of Five stars

In an interview on RTÉ Radio last week, filmmaker Nick Broomfield said there have only been two great documentaries made about The Rolling Stones.

The first was the Maysles brothers’ Gimme Shelter(1970), covering the band’s 1969 American tour, which culminated in the disastrous Altamont Free Concert, where Hells Angels stabbed and beat a fan to death.

The second was photographer Robert Frank’s controversially titled Cocksucker Blues from 1972, which remains unreleased and has been seen in full by very few people.

The Stones commissioned the film, then swiftly took out a court order to suppress it when they realised the extreme hedonistic behaviour Frank’s vérité camera had captured (drug-taking, liaisons with groupies) would be hugely embarrassing to them, not to mention potentially incriminating.

The Stones and Brian Jones

Only time will tell if Broomfield’s own new documentary, The Stones and Brian Jones(BBC2, Monday), has the same staying power. It’s certainly tremendously well-made, intensely watchable and, in the end, achingly sad.

In a way, it’s a highly personal project. Broomfield was 14 years of age in 1963 when he found himself on the same train as Brian Jones. The schoolboy swallowed his nervousness, tapped on the door of Jones’s first-class compartment and introduced himself.

To his surprise and delight, Jones was warm and welcoming. He invited him to sit down and they spent several minutes talking.

“I was surprised at how friendly he was,” says Broomfield in the documentary’s voiceover. “We chatted about trains, mainly. He told me that he loved trains and the line we were travelling on, the Great Western, was his favourite. I just remember thinking how very middle-class, well spoken, polite and accommodating he was.”

This comes across throughout Broomfield’s film, which was made for the BBC’s arts strand Arena.Unlike Mick Jagger — a nice, middle-class boy from Kent who worked hard to make himself sound like an East End barrow boy — Jones never tried to hide his roots.

The Rolling Stones pose for a very early portrait in July, 1963 in London, England. (L-R) Charlie Watts, Bill Wyman, Mick Jagger, Brian Jones, Keith Richards. Photo: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

He was bright and extremely articulate, disarming and charmed stuffy television interviewers who’d probably expected to find something very different under that mop of hair. The only people he couldn’t charm were his parents, who didn’t approve of their son’s choice of career, threw him out of the house when he was 17 and, despite repeated invitations, never once went to see him or his band perform.

And The Rolling Stones really were hisband. Jones was the founder, came up with the name (from a Muddy Waters song), recruited the members — Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Bill Wyman — through a newspaper ad and, in the early days (before Andrew Loog Oldham came on the scene), was their de facto manager, publicist and agent, booking them for gigs, negotiating fees and organising transport.

He was also the most musically gifted of them all, a multi-instrumentalist who stunned the others with his range of skills and his musical vision. The one thing he couldn’t do was write songs, which ultimately shifted the balance of power to Jagger and Richards, neither of whom come out of this particularly well.

According to Wyman, the only Stone (or rather former Stone, having left the band in 1993) to feature as an interviewee, Jones was also the most attractive, the real star.

Sixty percent of the fan mail in the early days was for Jones, who answered many of the letters, with roughly 10pc each for Jagger, Richards, Wyman and Watts.

And yet, says Broomfield, there are people listening to the Stones’ music today who have never even heard of Brian Jones. It’s astonishing, given how important he was to the sound of the band.

The documentary, which uses both archive and contemporary interviews, including with most of the women Jones loved and left, having fathered children with them, paints a portrait of a complex, conflicted, sensitive, sometimes cruel man who was dead at 27, ruined by drink and drugs.

A letter to Jones from his father Lewis, discovered decades after Jones’s death, is full of anguish and regret. His parents’ approval, which he’d spent much of his short life seeking, eventually came, but it came too late to save him.