The show that spawned binge-watching – Netflix game-changer House of Cards celebrates its 10th birthday

It beggars belief – but the monster Netflix hit House of Cards will mark its 10th anniversary tomorrow.

Lauded for its realistic portrayal of the inner workings of the upper echelons of US politics, its compelling storylines feel as relevant today as they did a decade ago.

Given the ignominious circumstances that saw the devious character of Frank Underwood exiting stage left as Kevin Spacey was hit with several allegations of sexual assault in 2017, it’s easy to underestimate its impact at the time.

Read More

The two-time Oscar winner ended up being written out of the sixth and final season as producers turned their attentions instead to his scheming wife Claire, played by Robin Wright.

But the show utterly transformed the fortunes of Netflix which had been a company that relied mainly on DVD rentals and other studios’ content.

Its biggest and most expensive production at the time, House of Cards hit the headlines after it was revealed that the streaming giant had paid at least €100m for two seasons with 13 episodes each.

This was virtually unheard of back in 2013 when streaming giants were in their infancy and Netflix was funded purely by subscriptions and did not rely on traditional advertising revenue. It also spawned the first series to give rise to the phenomenon of “binge-watching” where people no longer had to wait an entire week to see the next twist in their favourite show.

In a culture that now demands instant gratification, this was also a huge cultural shift in how viewers consumed their visual content.

Expand Close Michael Kelly, Robin Wright and Kevin Spacey at the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Michael Kelly, Robin Wright and Kevin Spacey at the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The fact that it was all ad-free greatly boosted its appeal among impatient viewers.

Memorably, Spacey in his role as US president broke the “fourth wall” by speaking directly to the camera in a way that made audiences feel as though they were privy to all his devious plots.

Video of the Day

Proof of its success came in July 2013 when it broke the mould by garnering nine nominations for the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards, making history as the first “online show” to receive recognition from the prestigious body.

On the night, Spacey hailed it as a “new paradigm for the industry”.

“It shows that the Academy has a modern, progressive streak,” he said.

“More companies are going to step forward to do this kind of thing, so more shows will be produced, more actors will be hired, more work done.”

Spacey had been nominated that year alongside co-star Wright but in the end, director David Hinchman was the only one to win an award.

Expand Close The cast of House Of Cards, minus the departed Kevin Spacey, attend the season six world premiere in 2018 in Los Angeles. Photo: Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Netflix / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The cast of House Of Cards, minus the departed Kevin Spacey, attend the season six world premiere in 2018 in Los Angeles. Photo: Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Netflix

In total, over the course of its six seasons, the show would earn 33 Primetime Emmy nominations as critics lapped up the antics of the Underwoods and of course, Doug Stamper, played by Michael Kelly.

Near the end, Spacey – who has been sidelined from acting since the first of several sexual assault accusations emerged in 2017 – was being paid around €500,000 per episode, while his co-star Wright was banking around €430,000.

Where Netflix led, others duly followed in the form of Hulu, Hayu, Amazon, Apple TV and Disney+. The success of House of Cards also gave rise to other original Netflix shows such as Orange is the New Black, The Crown and, of course, Stranger Things.

Pouring so much of its revenue into House Of Cards was a huge risk – and it paid off for the streaming giant. Prior to the show’s February 2013 premiere, Netflix had 33 million subscribers and was valued at €5.7bn.

As of the fourth quarter of last year, the streaming service had 231 million subscriptions and is now estimated to be worth around €160bn.