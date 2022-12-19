Last week, I wrote a feature for the Irish Independent about the resurgence of spy thrillers on television.

Right on cue, along comes another one, The Recruit (Netflix, streaming since Friday), although it’s not one I’d recommend to anyone.

It stars 26-year-old pretty boy Noah Centineo as 24-year-old pretty boy Owen Hendricks, a lawyer who’s just joined the CIA’s legal team and quickly finds himself out of his depth.

Naive Owen careens from one terrible misjudgement to another, yet somehow keeps coming out on top, an accidental golden boy constantly failing upwards.

As the newest rookie at Langley, he’s given the drudge job of rifling through folders stuffed with threatening letters to the Agency, usually from cranks and conspiracy nuts, on the off-chance one of them might pose a genuine danger.

Wouldn’t you know it, he finds a live one first time out. Former CIA asset Max Maladze (Laura Haddock), who’s banged up in prison for murder, claims to know secrets that could jeopardise the Agency’s operations in Russia and Belarus and plans to use them to bargain for her release.

Owen reports his findings to his gruff – naturally – boss Walter Nyland (Vondie Curtis-Hall, who really deserves better than this drivel) and gets the go-ahead to check out the story.

Despite not being a trained field agent, Owen decides, with no authorisation, to go to Yemen and talk to Max’s old handler Dawn (Angel Parker).

Owen is being hazed by colleagues Violet (Aarti Mann) and Lester (Colton Dunn), a pair of idiots who seem to have wandered in from a workplace sitcom – an indication of the tonal inconsistency of the series.

When they tell him he should fly economy class, he’s gullible enough to swallow it hook, line and sinker.

Off he goes without a cover story, using his real passport and blundering through the desert in a suit and tie, blithely wandering into a black op being run by Dawn, who takes him for an enemy and pulls out one of his fingernails.

She should have pulled out his teeth too, which would at least have wiped away the glib grin Centineo wears most of the time

Later, Owen ignores Nyland’s orders to bring an FBI escort team along when he goes to pick up some top-secret documents Max has been storing in a lock-up and ends up being chased and shot at by a pair of Russian bad guys. Miraculously, he gets the better of them.

Centineo resembles a young Mark Ruffalo from some angles and a young Chris Sarandon from others, yet lacks the presence of either of them.

Video of the Day

The only surprising thing is that one of creative hands behind the series is Doug Liman, who two decades ago directed a proper espionage thriller, The Bourne Identity.

The Recruit seems to have been designed as an espionage yarn for the Gen Z crowd, who’ll probably be too busy swooning over Centineo’s frequently naked torso to think about how dumb the whole thing is.

For everyone else, it’s just another slab of worthless Netflix filler. I dragged myself through two episodes. Watching the remaining six is not a mission I choose to accept.

Forget House of the Dragon and The Rings of Power. When the dust (Philip Pullman-related pun intended) settles, the most impressive achievement in recent fantasy television may well prove to be the BBC and HBO’s His Dark Materials (BBC1, Sunday).

Wrangling Pullman’s adored trilogy of complex fantasy novels into a coherent and exciting screen entertainment – especially after the failure of the 2007 film The Golden Compass, a lavish but toothless adaptation of the first book – was a huge challenge, but writer Jack Thorne (one of the best around) has done a magnificent job.

The third and final season opens with the drugged Lyra (Dafne Keen) still being kept prisoner by her mother Mrs Coulter (magnificent Ruth Wilson), Will (Amir Wilson) searching for her with the help of two new angel allies, and Lord Asriel (James McAvoy) assembling a mighty army to wage war on the Authority. A marvel.