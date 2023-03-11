The Real Housewives Of New Jersey hit Ireland – here’s where they stayed, ate, drank and partied

The Real Housewives of New Jersey traded in Bergen County for Counties Dublin, Meath and Westmeath when they headed to Ireland for the most important of occasions: Teresa Giudice's hen-do.

With Melissa Gorga, Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, Jackie Goldschneider and other pals in tow, Giudice spent three days here in Ireland last July, sparing absolutely no expense as the girls shopped, partied and brought drama to Dublin and beyond.

Now fans will finally get to see what they got up to – and for those obsessed with these ladies of luxury, it'll be worth the wait.

If you fancy yourself a Housewife in the making, here's everywhere the cast filmed – from where they stayed to where they partied… and how much it'll set you back if you want to do the same.

Ballinlough Castle, Co Westmeath

Location: Clonmellon, near Navan

Starting costs: €3,000 (minimum three-day stay)

It was initially believed by fans that the girls had taken over Luttrellstown Castle (based in Clonsilla on the outskirts of Dublin) for their stay, but it was actually Ballinlough Castle in Co Westmeath where they made their temporary home.

The 17th-century house located just outside the town of Clonmellon, which is just over an hour by car from Dublin airport.

The luxury castle is typically used for weddings, corporate events and the annual summer Body and Soul music festival, rather than a girly sleepover.

But hey, if you can afford to do it, why wouldn't you?

Café en Seine, Dublin

#RHONJ cast filming in Cafe En Seine for their Dublin trip!

Location: 40 Dawson Street, Dublin city centre

Set dinner: €46 per person

Champagne: €145 to €460 a bottle

The girls dining at Café en Seine was the first major giveaway to their presence in Dublin city, with a group of 10 seen sitting around a table in a discussion – with white feather boas to mark the occasion and Teresa wearing a white dress for her celebration night out.

She was later seen walking hand-in-hand with pal Margaret Josephs as they moved on to the next venue.

Sheehan's Pub, Dublin

Location: 17 Chatham Street, Dublin city centre

Cocktails: €13

A trip to Ireland just isn't done properly without a trip to the pub, so of course the American group would head to Sheehan's in Chatham Street for a night out.

Jackie definitely got into the swing of things here – with fans who saw them claiming she got into a pint-chugging competition with a guy in the middle of the bar.

We're hoping this makes the final cut because it sounds incredible.

The Design House, Dublin

Location: The Green Building, 23/24 Temple Lane South, Dublin city centre

No matter where they are in the world, there's one thing guaranteed – the Housewives know how to shop.

In the first stop of their spree, they headed to The Design House, a boutique for bespoke fashion goods, locally created art pieces and craft classes.

While there they were seen looking at jewellery by Juno James (ranging from €40 to €145) and handmade Brona chocolate (boxes of which start at €20).

If there's a place for one-of–a-kind souvenirs to remember their trip to Dublin, this is the place for it.

Powerscourt Centre, Dublin

Location: 59 South William Street, Dublin city centre

Cost: €Whatever's left on your credit card

The Powerscourt Centre was the townhouse of Richard Wingfield and his wife Amelia in the 18th century and was bought in order to host society parties and gatherings.

Based just off Grafton Street, in 1978 it went through an €80,000 three-year renovation to become a shopping centre for luxury goods, and a selection of restaurants.

Here's where some real money can be spent. For Teresa, we're sure a trip to Ciara Bridal and Covet for some inspiration for her big day was a must, while for the others they can add to their wardrobes with trips to Atrium and Marion Cuddy's Design Emporium.

They finished off their trip with drinks at Pygmalion. Obviously.

Little Pyg Italian Restaurant, Dublin

Location: 59 South William Street, Dublin city centre

Cocktails: 2 for €20

Pizza: €18 approximately

After all that shopping, the women definitely deserved a drink, so caught up with a dinner at Little Pyg – which boasts “authentic Italian, Michelin Guide pizza with 50pc less calories” and is the sister of Pygmalion bar and restaurant.

Little Pyg is Ireland's 'tallest restaurant-bar', and opened just before Covid forced them to shut down. Now it's back on its feet, and boasting specially trained chefs who spend a year training in Italy before working here. Marco Ilii was recruited from Italy to work here.

Handy that's it's also part of the Powerscourt Centre, so they didn't need to carry their shopping bags too far.

Dinner with the ladies always comes with a good side of gossip too, which is thrown in for free.

Ha'penny Bridge, Dublin

Price: Free

Finally something anyone can afford.

Officially called the Liffey Bridge (though nobody really calls it that), the pedestrian cast-iron bridge is in the heart of Dublin city and has become famed around the world for those perfect Instagram shots.

Make sure you bring a friend with you to have a deep meaningful conversation (or argument if you'd rather) while staring pensively over the water.

Though don't cement your love by putting a lock on the bridge and throwing the key into the river: the council had to remove them more than 300kg of these in 2013 and they've since been banned. Sorry, Teresa.

Marge and Teresa look like bffs on the cast trip to Dublin ☘️

How long will that last???

#RHONJ #bravo #TeresaGiudice pic.twitter.com/wGqTPZlocz — PopCultureObsessed (@bravoist) July 20, 2022

Luvida Restaurant, Co Meath

Location: 15-16 Ludlow Street, Navan

Dinner: €20, approximately, for main course

Wine: €30 a bottle or thereabouts.

About 20 minutes from Ballinlough Castle. After their adventures in Dublin city, the girls headed to Navan for a debrief discussion at the award-winning Luvida restaurant.

The dinner was the girls’ final filming day in Ireland before heading back Stateside, and they seemed to make it count – with fans seeing them piling back into the van after the dinner together. Melissa even managed to walk out still clutching a glass of wine.

Causey Farm, Co Meath

Location: Girley, Fordstown, near Navan

Price: Hen experiences €40 per head, but a €300 minimum spend

Never say NJ ladies aren't afraid to get their hands dirty – and while taking in the rural side of Ireland, they find themselves experiencing Causey Farm in Co Meath.

While here, the girls learn to catch cockerels (or roosters if you'd rather call them that), have a hey ride and hang out with baby lambs before kicking back with some tea and homemade scones.

Not sure how their Louboutin shoes survived, but if anyone can do it, these ladies can!

Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 streams Wednesdays and is exclusive to HayU