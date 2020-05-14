The Plot Against America: Alt-history nightmare in new HBO series foreshadows Trump

Sinclair Lewis’s 1935 novel It Can’t Happen Here, about a demagogue called Berzelius “Buzz” Windrip, who becomes President of the United States and initiates a totalitarian regime, was a sensation on its original publication.

While Lewis’s style seems a little stale in places these days, it remains a powerful read. Lewis was writing in the heat of a crucial moment in history. He was appalled by the fascism sweeping across Europe and by the rise of populist Louisiana politician Huey Long, who intended to run for president in 1936, but was assassinated before he could do so.

What strikes you about It Can’t Happen Here is how eerily prescient it now seems. When Lewis created the ghastly Windrip — “vulgar, almost illiterate, a public liar easily detected” — he had Long in mind. But so closely does his fictional demagogue resemble Donald Trump, he might have been gazing into a crystal ball.

After Trump was elected, It Can’t Happen Here was one of several books that suddenly reappeared in the bestseller charts as people seemed to crave fictional stories about dictators and dystopias, possibly as a way of reassuring themselves that the real future surely couldn’t be as awful as one imagined by a fiction writer.

Another was the late Philip Roth’s brilliant 2004 novel The Plot Against America, which has been turned into a six-part HBO mini-series by David Simon and Ed Burns, due to air on Sky Atlantic later this year, most likely in July.

Roth, who died in 2018, didn’t have a crystal ball when he wrote the book. He was looking to the past, not the future. The Plot Against America belongs firmly to the alternate-history genre.

It imagines what might have happened to America if Franklin D Roosevelt had lost the 1940 presidential election to the aviator and inventor Charles Lindbergh, played in the mini-series by Ben Cole.

The Lindbergh of the book and mini-series is, as was the real one, a Nazi sympathiser and a spokesman for the America First Committee, which preached isolationism and was opposed to US involvement in World War II.

The story, which weaves together fictional characters and real historical figures, is told from the point of view of a working-class Jewish family in Newark, New Jersey. Roth used his own family name in the novel; the mini-series renames them the Levins.

Morgan Spector and Zoe Kazan play the parents, Herman and Bess, and the 10-year-old Philip is played by Azhy Robertson.

An excellent cast also includes Winona Ryder and David Krumholtz.

Lindbergh, strongly supported by voters in the South and Midwest, and with a ringing endorsement from conservative rabbi Lionel Bengelsdorf (John Turturro), beats Roosevelt by a landslide. Once installed in the White House, he appoints another noted anti-Semite, car manufacturer Henry Ford (Ed Moran), as his secretary of the interior.

Lindbergh signs treaties with Adolf Hitler and Imperial Japan, promising not to interfere with their expansion. Under his administration, Jews suffer persecution as the country is steered towards fascism.

The government introduce an absorption programme, whereby Jewish children are taken to live with families in the South and Midwest, in order to be “Americanised”. It’s effectively brainwashing, designed to turn them against their Jewish heritage.

Like Sinclair Lewis before him, Roth couldn’t have imagined how his fictional history of America would be echoed in its tumultuous present.

Nazi Germany’s interference in the presidential election depicted in The Plot Against America is mirrored by Russia’s meddling in 2016.

The persecution and isolation suffered by the Jews in the book/mini-series foreshadows the Trump administration’s treatment of minorities.

Hovering over it all is the slogan “America First”, which Trump commandeered. It remains as toxic now as it was in Lindbergh’s day.