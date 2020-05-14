| 10.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The Plot Against America: Alt-history nightmare in new HBO series foreshadows Trump

Preview: The tumultuous present mirrors The Plot Against America’s fiction

Presidential candidate Charles Lindbergh (Ben Cole, on left) is hailed by Rabbi Lionel Bengelsdorf (John Turturro) in The Plot Against America, based on Philip Roth&rsquo;s 2004 novel Expand

Close

Presidential candidate Charles Lindbergh (Ben Cole, on left) is hailed by Rabbi Lionel Bengelsdorf (John Turturro) in The Plot Against America, based on Philip Roth&rsquo;s 2004 novel

Presidential candidate Charles Lindbergh (Ben Cole, on left) is hailed by Rabbi Lionel Bengelsdorf (John Turturro) in The Plot Against America, based on Philip Roth’s 2004 novel

Presidential candidate Charles Lindbergh (Ben Cole, on left) is hailed by Rabbi Lionel Bengelsdorf (John Turturro) in The Plot Against America, based on Philip Roth’s 2004 novel

Pat Stacey

Sinclair Lewis’s 1935 novel It Can’t Happen Here, about a demagogue called Berzelius “Buzz” Windrip, who becomes President of the United States and initiates a totalitarian regime, was a sensation on its original publication.

While Lewis’s style seems a little stale in places these days, it remains a powerful read. Lewis was writing in the heat of a crucial moment in history. He was appalled by the fascism sweeping across Europe and by the rise of populist Louisiana politician Huey Long, who intended to run for president in 1936, but was assassinated before he could do so.

What strikes you about It Can’t Happen Here is how eerily prescient it now seems. When Lewis created the ghastly Windrip — “vulgar, almost illiterate, a public liar easily detected” — he had Long in mind. But so closely does his fictional demagogue resemble Donald Trump, he might have been gazing into a crystal ball.