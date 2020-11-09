The Nolans to launch TV appeal in search for Irish sibling they never met

Singing sisters The Nolans are to launch a fresh TV appeal next month for the Irish sibling they've never met.

In their new show, At Home With The Nolans, Coleen, Maureen, Linda, Anne and Denise will talk about their father's affair in Ireland that led to his mistress becoming pregnant.

Loose Women panellist Coleen revealed that when she was in her 20s she learned they had a half-sister, but nobody knows what happened to her and that mystery has haunted them for decades.

Read More

In recent years, after hearing about the babies buried in a septic tank at the Tuam Mother and Baby home site, Coleen told how she feared that her sibling was among them.

She said: "As soon as I heard the news, I thought, 'Please don't let her have been there. She could've been one of those babies. It would've been around that time. All this time, I've wondered, 'Did she die at childbirth? Was she adopted? Did she know about us?'"

Coleen - who is the only member of the Dublin family born in England, and who had seven siblings growing up - added: "I'd love to find her, but I don't know where to start, it's so frustrating. If fresh information led me to her it would be the best Christmas present ever.

"Instead I'm left with so many unanswered questions: 'What's she like? Does she look like us Nolan sisters? Is she happy?' I hope so."

Despite the glamorous image surrounding the singing sisters who went on to sell 25 million albums and toured Europe with Frank Sinatra in the mid '70s, Coleen revealed in her candid 2009 autobiography that they had a life of hell at the hands of their father when he was drinking.

She revealed that she, along with her sisters and mother, were regularly badly beaten.

"If he'd been sinking the pints he had the shortest fuse in the world and could become aggressive or violent in the blink of an eye," she said.

"To see your mother beaten by your father is something you never forget. It's horrific."

She also described how she is tortured by a vivid memory of seeing her older sister Anne being beaten.

"He was brutal, hitting Anne repeatedly in the face, spitting: 'You will cry.' But she just sat there saying: 'I won't,' while he continued to hit her in the mouth.

"When my dad was like that, I hated him, and he scared me. But sadly it became a way of life for us."

"At times Dad had been a monster," she added. "He was a bully and a drunk. I knew he'd made mum's life hell and sexually abused Anne. His behaviour repulsed me. But I also loved him."

The new four-part series will be broadcast on Quest Red TV next month.

Read More

Sunday World