The nine best shows to stream this week: Netflix murder mystery You and quirky comedy Brian & Charles

Stream of the week You Netflix, Thursday Oh, Joe… You can take the psychopathic bookstore manager out of America, but he’s still going to stalk a woman of his choosing just so no one else can have her. Season 4 sees Joe embrace a new identity in the wake of ***SPOILER ALERT*** murdering his equally possessive wife (and the rest) throughout the previous three seasons. He is now Jonathan, a lecturer at a rather exclusive school just outside of London — so expect to see a flurry of familiar faces from EastEnders (Tilly Keeper, who played the most recent incarnation of Louise Mitchell) and Call the Midwife (namely Charlotte Ritchie from Feel Good). When Joe isn’t monologing liberally about the sinister London elite threatening to derail what he calls his “little European holiday” while he tries to be a good chap and not kill anyone, he’s missing a killer right under his nose. But who is it?! Leave it to “sh*tty Sherlock” to find out.

Expand Close Freeridge / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Freeridge

Freeridge

Netflix, streaming now

Welcome yet another reincarnation of Buffy The Vampire Slayer, this time with extra curses (and cursing). Four teens work to reverse a curse after a peculiar old box seems to bring misfortune, and more, into their lives.

Expand Close Dear Edward / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dear Edward

Dear Edward

AppleTV+, streaming now

Based on the bestselling book of the same name, and produced by the team behind Friday Night Lights comes this anatomy of grief — while also trying to champion and shelter a boy who was the sole survivor of an otherwise fatal plane crash.

Shotgun Wedding

Prime Video, streaming now

From the gritty The Rig, to yet another wedding-themed romantic-comedy starring Jennifer Lopez and yer man (Josh Duhamel) who used to be married to singer Fergie from The Black Eyed Peas; no one can accuse Prime Video of fitting neatly into a box.

Expand Close The Exchange / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Exchange

The Exchange

Netflix, Wednesday

Inspired by real events, two women make the novel decision to back each other and set out to pioneer the cut-throat stock market of 1980s Kuwait — disrupting its corrupt boys’ club in the process.

Expand Close Brian and Charles / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Brian and Charles

Brian & Charles

Prime Video, Tuesday

Welcome to Little Britain lite, where greasy inventor Brian — who you’ll recognise from Ricky Gervais’s After Life — has dedicated his life to building things, be it an “egg belt” or a “flying cuckoo clock”. Thing is, Brian is desperately lonely, so he builds a friend for himself, with a washing machine for a body. Fans of Frank Sidebottom should appreciate this charming effort that went down a storm at Sundance.

Marvel Studios: Assembled

Disney+, Wednesday

Follow the production of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in this instalment of Assembled, as the cast and crew remember T’Challa, with a chapter befitting the late king. Through intimate behind-the-scenes footage and interviews, watch Shuri take on the mantel of Wakanda’s hero and face a new foe!

Expand Close Bill Russell: Legend / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Bill Russell: Legend

Bill Russell: Legend

Netflix, Wednesday

New series featuring exclusive interviews with the NBA icon’s family, plus Magic Johnson and Steph Curry showing ways in which Russell stood tall — in every sense of the word.

Expand Close My Dad the Bounty Hunter / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp My Dad the Bounty Hunter

Video of the Day

My Dad the Bounty Hunter

Netflix, Thursday

Consider this a Pixar-inspired animation effort with its own updated homage to Buzz Lightyear. Follow the hyper-space adventures of two kids who discover their “average” dad is actually an intergalactic bounty hunter. Family bonding hits warp speed as they dodge dangerous aliens and lasers.