The Lockdown Diaries: Why 'Room To Improve' is the ultimate lockdown comfort watch

Sophie White

I didn't even bother watching Leo's latest address. I just had my husband relay the gist of it to me in the yard through the kitchen window.

Just prior to receiving word that we'd be having our second national address in as many weeks, I'd been bouncing on the newly-instated trampoline, listening to Dua Lipa's song Future Nostalgia and contemplating how apt a title it was for our current situation. By the time my husband shouted, "they're saying May 5th" out the window, I was slumped glumly in the little trampoline enclosure.

"What are you doing in there?" The six-year-old peered in through the mesh surround.