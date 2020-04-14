The Lockdown Diaries: Why 'Room To Improve' is the ultimate lockdown comfort watch

I didn't even bother watching Leo's latest address. I just had my husband relay the gist of it to me in the yard through the kitchen window.

Just prior to receiving word that we'd be having our second national address in as many weeks, I'd been bouncing on the newly-instated trampoline, listening to Dua Lipa's song Future Nostalgia and contemplating how apt a title it was for our current situation. By the time my husband shouted, "they're saying May 5th" out the window, I was slumped glumly in the little trampoline enclosure.

"What are you doing in there?" The six-year-old peered in through the mesh surround.

"I dunno… wallowing?" I offered.

"I'm hungry," he responded firmly, in the same tone someone in a position of seniority (and he is my superior) might tell you to pull yourself together. And so I trudged off to make snack #467 of the 5,473th day of lockdown. My god, my kids can put it away. Not at mealtimes, mind, just every minute of every hour in between.

I obviously knew the extension was coming, we all did, but learning there's going to be three more weeks was demoralising. Luckily, I have snacks to make and three other people whose every bodily need is my responsibility.

"Who knew that wiping the arse of someone else would ease the passage of time in the apocalypse?" my husband and I muse at the end of another relentless day of pandemic parenting.

A brief note on pandemic parenting: I feel patience is wearing thin among non-parents towards their friends with kids. And I get it, we did choose to have children, but nobody signed up for this level of children. Believe me.

One child-free pal took her life in her hands this week and asked "How bad can it really be? I mean, they're just in the house."

"Exactly," I hissed. "They're. In. The. House. Always."

I know I sound like a moan but just to bring in some context, I'm currently typing this on my phone, crouched on the windswept beach (that I'm lucky enough to have within 2km) while two of my sons, who whinged all morning to come here, are now whinging to go home.

A few paragraphs ago, I had to pause in my typing to intervene as my three-year-old attempted to take a dump right in the sand. I'll spare you the specifics but suffice it to say it was quite literally a sh*tshow.

The relentlessness of the days mean that in the evenings when my husband and I are not parenting or working, we are lying on the couch speechless with tiredness passing our two-month-old back and forth between us.

The pandemic productivity pushers want to see us using this strange global pause to better ourselves and learn new things. Even the lazy people are doing something useful - getting around to the films and TV they've never seen. Reading Ulysses, completing 50 Greatest Films of the 20th Century lists. Edifying stuff.

However, an odd paralysis has set in on our couch and instead we are currently reliving every single minute of Room To Improve. All 13 years of it. We're watching so much Room To Improve, it feels like we're in lockdown with Dermot Bannon and I frequently catch myself wondering if he's getting any use out of his salvaged garden-bath during the pandemic - the one he essentially built a €90k shed to house.

I've tried to interrogate the obsession: are we trying to distract ourselves from the lockdown extension with light-filled ones instead? Probably. I think, there's a reason too that we've latched onto Room To Improve rather than, say, Grand Designs. It's the comfort of the familiar, we're glimpsing the mundane life that we're all so nostalgic for.

The Grand Designs folks are too rich and concept-focused to be relatable for us. But Room To Improvers feels like we know them and the interior atrium Dermot's dreamed up for them feels a shade closer to our reality than the cantilevered mezzanine the lads over on Grand Designs are getting.

We wonder if Robbie and Julie are over in lockdown in Malahide and raging that they let Dermot talk them into the grey windows. We hope Enda and Mags are still admiring the sea view from their magnificent house in Rush. And we hope they're staying safe.