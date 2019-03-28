THE iconic throne from hit fantasy TV show Game of Thrones is coming to Ireland as part of a UK and Ireland tour ahead of the final season.

The legendary 'Iron Throne' from Game of Thrones is coming to Ireland - here's how you can see it

After years of twists and turns, the hugely popular show will return to Sky Atlantic with season 8 on Monday 15 April.

Members of the public will now have a "once in a lifetime opportunity" to take a photo on the "seat of power" as the Iron Throne is coming to Dublin next week.

According to organisers, the throne will visit "all seven kingdoms of Ireland and the British Isles", with Ireland - known as The Iron Islands - the first stop in the tour.

Game of Thrones’ iconic Iron Throne will tour the UK and Ireland to celebrate the show’s final season on Sky Atlantic next month.

Fans of the show can see the throne at Dublin's Blanchardstown Shopping Centre on Wednesday April 3 and Thursday April 4 from 9am to 9pm.

The Iron Throne will then continue on to the UK, stopping at Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester, London, Cardiff and Birmingham.

Speaking ahead of the final season, Sky's director of programmes Zai Bennett said: "With one of the greatest shows of television’s golden era coming to its end, we wanted to give fans something special to remember it by.

"The 7 Kingdoms Tour will do just that with fans getting the chance to experience what it feels like to sit on the Iron Throne before the eventual crowning moment at the end of the season."

Online Editors