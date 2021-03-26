independent

The Irregulars star Thaddea Graham: 'I met all the right people at the right time'

Actress Thaddea Graham, from Co Down, tells Maureen Coleman why she believes she's been blessed with good fortune since graduating from drama school

Spreading her wings: Thaddea Graham (left)and Darci Shaw as Bea and Jessie in The Irregulars

Spreading her wings: Thaddea Graham (left)and Darci Shaw as Bea and Jessie in The Irregulars

Spreading her wings: Thaddea Graham (left)and Darci Shaw as Bea and Jessie in The Irregulars

Spreading her wings: Thaddea Graham (left)and Darci Shaw as Bea and Jessie in The Irregulars

Maureen Coleman

In the two years since graduation, 23-year-old Thaddea Graham, from Co Down, has appeared in the Sky One dystopian drama Curfew alongside Sean Bean, Billy Zane and Miranda Richardson, and in the four-part BBC comedy Us, based on the bestselling book by David Nicholls.

It's not a bad body of work for the relative newcomer to acting, who trained at the Arts Educational School in London.

Now, she is playing a leading character in the new supernatural crime drama The Irregulars, released on Netflix today.

