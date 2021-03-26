The Irregulars star Thaddea Graham: 'I met all the right people at the right time'

In the two years since graduation, 23-year-old Thaddea Graham, from Co Down, has appeared in the Sky One dystopian drama Curfew alongside Sean Bean, Billy Zane and Miranda Richardson, and in the four-part BBC comedy Us, based on the bestselling book by David Nicholls.

It's not a bad body of work for the relative newcomer to acting, who trained at the Arts Educational School in London.

Now, she is playing a leading character in the new supernatural crime drama The Irregulars, released on Netflix today.

The series is loosely based on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes stories, and is set in Victorian London but with a twist. The Irregulars are a gang of young misfits from the streets who are manipulated into solving crimes for the sinister Doctor Watson and his elusive partner, Sherlock Holmes.

Thaddea plays Bea, the 17-year-old de facto leader of the gang, who takes care of her younger sister and strives to keep their best pals out of trouble.

As a dark force emerges, it'll be up to her and the rest of the Irregulars to save not only London, but the rest of the world.

As roles go, it's pretty meaty, and Thaddea's ability to light up the screen has obviously not gone unnoticed in the industry.

Yet, she still puts her meteoric rise down to luck, and admits to suffering from imposter syndrome. "I graduated from drama school two years ago. I've been very lucky since then," she tells me from her home in London, where she's based.

"I met the right people at the right time. None of this would have been possible if it hadn't been for my agent, who I met when I was still at drama school.

"She took a chance on me. She saw something in me that I didn't, and that really encouraged and helped me.

"When the adults were on set - and by that I mean Royce Pierreson (Watson) and Henry Lloyd-Hughes (Holmes) - we were like, 'Oh God, the adults are here. We have to be good now'.

"Some of that comes from imposter syndrome, from being so young. I've only been out of drama school two years now, and sometimes I feel like there's been a mistake, like they can't have given this to me.

"I feel a little bit guilty, because I know how many people are trying to make it this industry, so I wanted to soak up everything they [Henry and Royce] did, their knowledge and experience. I could learn from them because I don't have that much experience myself."

While the former Bloomfield Collegiate pupil is a self-confessed fan of Agatha Christie's Miss Marple and a lover of mysteries, she had never read a Sherlock Holmes book or watched any television adaptations before securing the role of Bea.

The Baker Street Irregulars make only the briefest of appearances in the novels, so she treated show creator Tom Bidwell's scripts as her "Bible".

"I did have a look to see if I could find out anything about the Baker Street gangs, but while the scripts are heavily planted in that universe, our story is very different," she says.

"I remember when I first saw the script in the audition, the scenes were between me and my younger sister Jessie (Darci Shaw), so they were nice, sisterly chats, or with Billy (Jojo Macari), so they were friendly banter.

"Then, when I read the full episode, I was like, 'What the heck? This is horrific, gritty, supernatural stuff'.

"It was a treat to realise who Bea was and what kind of world we were entering. It was such a gift to be given a role like that with so many sides to explore and so many different genres mashed together - horror, comedy, pure drama, even a little bit of romance."

The Irregulars was filmed in Liverpool, and sees the street gang investigate a series of grisly paranormal attacks.

In the opening episode, the friends, who live in the damp cellar of a London pub, are faced with a deadly villain, the Birdman. Spoiler alert: if, like Thaddea, you suffer from ornithophobia, look away now.

"I'm terrified of winged animals," she admits. "I mean, I was really facing my biggest fear there, so when Bea is running away, looking terrified, that's not acting. I'm not that good."

One scene, involving a victim of the birds, was particularly demanding, but the hair and make-up teams on the set surpassed themselves.

"To see that, to have that image in front of you, is quite awful and surreal... you have a visceral reaction to it," Thaddea says.

"Having that team around us certainly made our jobs easier."

The original Baker Street gang was made up of boys, so the actress was delighted the group leader in the show was a girl.

She hopes the gender reversal is something that will inspire other young women.

"What Tom has done to modernise and bring the story into our world today is just so reflective of life and how it's so diverse in so many ways," she says.

"What I love about this show is that nobody questions that the leader of the gang is a girl. It doesn't matter, because the leader is the right person to do that.

"But my favourite quality about Bea is her heart and her empathy for other people.

"I think that her power and strength are so important to see on screen. They give everyone watching that visual of seeing a woman lead.

"Seeing representation of all kinds is really important. It makes you, as an audience member think, 'There is space for me. I could do that too'. That's empowering for young people, for everyone, to see."

Throughout the series, Bea goes on a journey of self-discovery and self-acceptance, and realises she's not alone.

Her friends are her family, and she learns to let other people in, although opening up to others and making herself vulnerable terrifies her.

Thaddea says that she is guarded when it comes to her private life but, unlike Bea, tends to wear her heart on her sleeve.

"When you've one hundred people around and you're sitting on a floor in Victorian dress, crying, that can be very exposing," she tells me.

"But the strength comes from knowing that the people around you have your back and make you feel safe to open up like that.

"Bea learns to let herself become more vulnerable and to not let her ego get in the way. I found that quite inspiring."

Speaking of Victorian dress, Thaddea was expecting to be kitted out in a corset and frock for her new role, so she was thrilled to find out that, much like the script and language used in the show, her costume was quite contemporary.

For practical reasons, and to help bulk out her tiny frame, she donned lots of layers, heavy trousers and braces. The costume has an "almost punky vibe" to it.

"It's pretty cool and different. I'm bulked up, partly because I'm small," Thaddea says.

"They had to make me look sturdier, so it would be believable that I could fight.

"Also, these are kids are living in a cellar with a sewer running through their house and it's freezing, so they've accumulated what they can for heat and for protection."

Filming took place over a year, and in that time, the cast, which also includes McKell David as Spike and Harrison Osterfield as Leopold, bonded and became good friends.

The plethora of Irish pubs in Liverpool made Thaddea feel at home - and home is where she would dearly love to work, surrounded by familiar accents and locations.

Earlier this year, she spent a day filming on the set of Stacey Gregg's movie Ballywalter, starring Patrick Kielty in his big-screen debut. She enjoyed the experience and is now keen to repeat it.

"Being able to drive myself to work past places that I grew up in felt surreal to me," she says.

"My job and home are two very separate things in my mind. I've never really worked professionally in Northern Ireland before, so driving myself to work was a magical moment.

"I think it's human nature to want to fit in and belong, and that's how I felt on that set. I wasn't the odd one out anymore with the funny vowels."

What type of production would she like to be cast in?

"Anything at all," she replies. "It's so nice to hear your stories being told by someone local rather than someone coming in.

"Anyone who isn't from here trying to tell a Northern Irish story just sticks in the word 'wee' and somehow thinks that they're done."

The Irregulars starts today on Netflix