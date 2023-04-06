The House of Paisley review: how did the Rev Ian get to be so weird?

You wouldn’t think that you’d be left with questions after more than three hours of a thorough documentary on just one person. But The House of Paisley (BBC One), with its generous use of archive footage and contributions from a lot of knowledgeable talking heads left you with quite a few.

Firstly, how did Ian Paisley get to be so weird? There was nothing here about his childhood – not even a photograph of what would now be called his birth family. There was a brief mention of the fact that his father had been a preacher too. Neither parent was named. We weren’t told whether he had siblings, or where he came in that family. How did he do at school? No mention of his primary or secondary education, of schools he attended or how old he was when he left full-time education.

Because it was Paisley’s psychology, not to say his narcissism, his burning desire for attention and fame, that drove his remarkable career. And it drove too its even more remarkable end, when he went into government with Sinn Féin, his hated enemies, purely on the promise that he would become – at last – top dog.

The House of Paisley made it look this simple: he didn’t just want to be a star, he wanted to be the star.

His clothes alone were fascinating, as we went from his beautiful three-quarter-length wedding coat with covered buttons when he was young and handsome, to the sheepskin jacket of his middle years, to his Russian-style hat, to his pale raincoat, until we ended up at the broad-brimmed fedora he wore in old age as he ran into the loving arms of Martin McGuinness.

Was this what he had been striving for, all along? All through the Save Ulster From Sodomy campaign (disgraceful, but then the Catholic leaders weren’t any better at that time). All through the Ulster Workers’ Council strike that brought Northern Ireland even closer to the brink of collapse, and was also disgraceful? All through the destruction of Big House Unionism?

The House of Paisley was good on class, and the attraction Paisley held for working-class loyalists. This outsider worked all his life to destroy his enemies on his own Protestant side. What a shame they hadn’t brought him into the fold earlier, assuaged his ego, and thus saved the lives destroyed by his rhetoric.

And then money. How did he fund the big church, all his campaigns before he became an MP and a growing family? Was he rich when he died? How much did he leave in his will? Where had he lived? This beautifully made series contained not a whisper about any of that.

It’s pretty strange that a programme called The House of Paisley did not contain a single mention of where he and his wife Eileen, a politically shrewd player in this drama, were actually domiciled.

The House of Paisley was fascinating as a history lesson for the many thousands of people who were not yet alive when he stalked the politics of this little island, looking for the attention he craved.

I’ve said it before: Paisley suited southern Catholics very well, because he was a cartoon version of all our Protestant stereotypes, yelling about damnation and being rude about the pope, who was just about as conservative on sexual matters as he was.

The Protestant people he suited less well. They deserved a better leader. But then we all did.

