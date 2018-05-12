Emma Mhic Mhathuna has called for the HSE to be dismantled following the Cervical Check scandal that has claimed the lives of 17 women.

'The Government have cost me my life' - Terminally ill Emma Mhic Mhathúna calls for HSE to be dismantled

Ms Mhathúna (37), who was one of the 209 women affected by incorrect smear results, spoke on the Late Late Show about her misdiagnosis and illness.

"They [the government] have cost me my life," she said. “I shouldn’t be dying. I’m dying because they tried to cut corners and they just didn’t listen.”

Ms Mhic Mhathúna was told in 2013 that her smear test was normal. However, three years later in 2016, following a routine smear test, she was diagnosed with cervical cancer.

A HSE audit of her 2013 result showed that the first indications of cancer were already there. Although the government have promised to introduce measures to help the women affected, Ms Mhathuna said: "Talk is cheap".

"I'm one of the women"

"When your back is against the wall you’ll say anything. "I’m glad they’re listening to me, but it’s unfortunate that it’s taking my life. The general public for years has been telling the government that they need to stop and listen.

"I want the HSE to be dismantled and reassembled in the best possible way to cover everybody and for the people who want to work in the health service to manage it.

After the interview, the mother-of-five, who spoke in heart breaking terms of the impact on herself and her family, received an standing ovation.

