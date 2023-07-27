The Girl from Plainville: Elle Fanning is terrific in true-life story of suicide, narcissism and mystery

Channel 4 series is a compelling contemporary portrait of small-town America

Another drama series, another psychopath. We seem to be rich in them just now. Or, as Harper’s Bazaar magazine put it: “True crime shows are really having a moment.” The Sixth Commandment, with its story of the crimes of Ben Field, ended on Tuesday and now we have The Girl from Plainville (Channel 4). Maybe the lovely Michelle Carter, who is just 17 years old, is not a psychopath, but things aren’t looking too good so far. Maybe we’re all psychopaths; it’s hard to tell.

Again, like The Sixth Commandment, The Girl from Plainville is based on a true story, and a very sad story indeed. On the lighter side, it features a family by the name of Roy, so it has whispers of Succession about it, in a strange way. But this Roy family are blue-collar Americans. The eldest son of the youngest generation, Conrad Roy III, dies by suicide in his van at the Kmart car park at the age of just 18.

In the wake of this horrible incident, Conrad’s inconsolable girlfriend, Michelle Carter (Elle Fanning), emerges to mourn him. The only thing is that Conrad’s family have never heard about Michelle, and nor have any of Conrad’s friends.

Still, Michelle plans what she’ll wear to Conrad’s funeral and what she’ll say at the fundraiser she hopes to organise in his honour. Fanning is terrific here, with all the ruthless narcissism of completely normal teenage girls, and quite a few adults. Chloë Sevigny is wonderful as a less than perfect mother to whom Conrad did not leave a goodbye letter. Her frantic search for such a letter, turning Conrad’s strangely tidy room upside down after his death, is one of the most heart-rending scenes in the first episode.

Michelle (Elle Fanning) and Lynn Roy (Chloë Sevigny) in The Girl from Plainville. Photo via Hulu/Channel 4

On the one hand, The Girl from Plainville looks like a traditional television portrait of small-town America, with an unusually determined detective who is a man of integrity. On the other, it is a very contemporary tale. Michelle and Conrad lived in different small towns, both in Massachusetts, an hour away from each other. They met only a couple of times. But they were in intensive contact with each other, via text message.

It is also a portrait of teenagers, and their families, facing what are euphemistically called mental health challenges. Michelle’s parents tiptoe round her, exchanging meaningful looks. Conrad’s parents are divorced. When her ex-husband asks Lynn if she thinks that the breakdown of their marriage had anything to do with Conrad’s suicide, she tells him to f*** off.

Only the first episode was released for review. But this has the feel of a compulsive watch; there are seven more instalments. Above all, it is a very impressive role for Elle Fanning, who co-produced this series and is also on our screens at the moment as Catherine the Great in the third season of The Great. What a terrific actress she is.