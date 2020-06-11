Independent record shops were still a thing, albeit a thing in creeping decline, when we migrated from Dublin to Wexford 16 years ago.

There were three of them in Enniscorthy, all gone now and replaced by places selling stuff that fills shopping bags but not the soul.

One was excellent, one was hit-and-miss — the stock of The Beatles, Bowie, Bruce and Dylan was spotty, yet you were guaranteed to find every single karaoke abomination by Westlife — and the third appealed mostly to people who regard ‘Country & Irish’ as music.

What they had in common (apart from the obvious) was that each of them seemed to hold at least one copy of David Gray’s White Ladder at all times. It was the same story everywhere. A friend who worked in Tower Records in Dublin during the long-ago days of the late Nineties and early Noughties tells me the store couldn’t reorder the album quick enough, such was the voracious public demand.

White Ladder, 20 years old this year, went platinum eight times over in Ireland and remains the top-selling album of all time in this country. The much-loved and much-missed Tony Fenton famously remarked: “Every household in Ireland has a picture of the Pope and a copy of White Ladder.”

Tony’s quip, along with a brief clip of the man himself at the desk of his 2FM show The Hotline, turns up tonight in Donal Scannell’s engaging, if sometimes a little meandering, RTE1 documentary David Gray: Ireland’s Greatest Hit.

The film, rich in interviews, archive performances and evocative snapshots of the Ireland of the giddy Celtic Tiger period, is stronger on the “how” and “when” rather than the “why”. It never entirely nails down possible reasons for a large chunk of the Irish public’s adoration of Gray, long before his native Britain, let alone anywhere else, paid him a blind bit of notice.

Grey himself muses fuzzily that his songs possibly connected with Irish people’s love of heart-on-sleeve ballads. Whatever about that, near-weekly exposure on Donal Dineen’s RTE television show No Disco surely played a major part.

In the end, maybe the reasons are less important than the story. You don’t have to be a fan of Gray’s music — and I’m not, frankly — to appreciate that it’s an extraordinary one, as remarkable as those never-to-be-repeated record sales.

Before White Ladder, which he recorded in his bedroom, Gray had made three albums, none of which did much, and been dropped by two record labels. His career was on life support. Except in this country.

“He could go to Ireland, never lose money,” said Rob Holden of IHT Records, the first label to release White Ladder.

Gray visits Whelan’s and recalls turning up for his first ever gig there. Used to playing to barely-there audiences in Britain, he initially assumed the packed-house was for some other artist. Of Gray’s performance that night, Glen Hansard says: “It was Dylanesque.”

Within 18 months of that gig, says PR man Martin Byrne, Gray was filling the Point Depot, now the 3Arena. He’d soon be filling arenas everywhere, appearing on Top of the Pops and playing the main stage at Glastonbury (there’s a great Bowie story here).

But even as Gray was doing a 13-date Irish tour off the back of the album’s massive sales, Britain remained cold. The documentary is sharp on our nearest neighbour’s perception of us.

We swallow the myth that Ireland leapt like a salmon out of its little backwater once U2 conquered the world.

Holden says the fact that Gray was selling a huge number of albums in Ireland was regarded as "irrelevant” by UK record executives. They only took notice when White Ladder went to number one.

“They love to be very dismissive about what Ireland is,” adds Gray.

Obviously, there are some records that never change.

David Gray: Ireland's Greatest Hit is on RTE1 tonight at 10.15pm.