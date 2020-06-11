| 11.3°C Dublin

The fact that David Gray was selling a huge number of albums in Ireland was regarded as irrelevant by UK record executives

Pat Stacey

New RTÉ documentary charting the success of Ireland's favourite album engaging, if sometimes a little meandering, writes Pat Stacey

David Gray performs onstage during the 2019 Global Citizen Festival: Power The Movement in Central Park on September 28, 2019 in New York City.
A big step up: the success of White Ladder is the subject of an RTÉ documentary Expand

A big step up: the success of White Ladder is the subject of an RTÉ documentary

A big step up: the success of White Ladder is the subject of an RTÉ documentary

Getty Images

Independent record shops were still a thing, albeit a thing in creeping decline, when we migrated from Dublin to Wexford 16 years ago.

There were three of them in Enniscorthy, all gone now and replaced by places selling stuff that fills shopping bags but not the soul.

One was excellent, one was hit-and-miss — the stock of The Beatles, Bowie, Bruce and Dylan was spotty, yet you were guaranteed to find every single karaoke abomination by Westlife — and the third appealed mostly to people who regard ‘Country & Irish’ as music.

