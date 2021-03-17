| 10.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The easy chattiness of Tommy Tiernan’s interview style has given his show the edge over Ryan Tubridy’s Late Late

Tanya Sweeney

Winning formula: The Tommy Tiernan show appeals to our nation of natural born gabbers Expand

Close

Winning formula: The Tommy Tiernan show appeals to our nation of natural born gabbers

Winning formula: The Tommy Tiernan show appeals to our nation of natural born gabbers

Winning formula: The Tommy Tiernan show appeals to our nation of natural born gabbers

Now, it could just be my imagination, but hear me out on this one. There are times on The Late Late Show, nearing the end of an interview with a well-known figure, where Ryan reminds the audience why exactly the interviewee is there.

The blessed plug. “So you’ll be on Sunday nights, RTÉ 1 at 9.30,” Tubridy says, signalling the end of the item. There’s a barely perceptible exhalation as the celebrity sees the end of the interview in sight. The light sort of fades from their eyes. The performance is done.

Not all interviewees are on The Late Late Show under duress, of course, but when a celebrity is there to promote their latest show, or cause, as they very often are, the vibe is distinctly… transactional.

Most Watched

Privacy