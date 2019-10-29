The Crown season 3: Who are the main players and how does the new cast measure up?
It's the changing of the guard for the long-awaited season three of The Crown. Who's been chopped and who are the newly coronated actors?
Hear ye, hear ye — there’s a slew of new aristocrats in line for The Crown. All change for season three! Indeed, in case you didn’t know, the entire cast has been changed.
I know... let’s take a moment to remember the original Prince Philip, the wonderful Matt Smith (aka the most fanciable Doctor Who to date). I only started watching Netflix’s lauded dramatisation of Queen Elizabeth’s reign for Smith too, but such is life.
Producers of the show, which is due to land on Netflix on November 17, made the ballsy (and mandatory) move to recast everyone, even the Queen Mother.
Well, there is only so much prosthetic make-up fresh-faced Claire Foy and Smith could be expected to carry in order to portray the ageing royals.
Therefore, new blood and more suitable faces have been ushered in to play Elizabeth and Philip in the form of Olivia Colman and Tobias Menzies.
The highly anticipated return of the show has been two years in the making thanks to this changing of the guard, with the next two seasons spanning the years from 1964 to ’76.
Given the upcoming series is firmly in the can and scenes for Season 4 are currently being shot, our sights are set on this new cast and what they’ve been up to prior to taking part in this Netflix staple.
Queen Elizabeth II
Let’s remember that not everyone has been glued to The Crown, or gives two hoots about the real British royal family, so here is an intro of sorts... Queen Elizabeth is the eldest offspring of King George VI (aka Albert), which made her first in line to the throne. This happened far quicker than she expected — when she was just 25. She had to assume the responsibilities of the ruling monarch upon her father’s death, in 1952.
Previous actor: Claire Foy
New actor: Olivia Colman
Where have you seen her?
Pretty much every offbeat comedy from the noughties — Green Wing, Peep Show, and Beautiful People, to name but a scant few. Colman then branched into the more melancholic and dark comedy of Rev and TV dramas including The Night Manager and Broadchurch.
More recently, she was in TV shows Fleabag and Les Misérables, while starring in movies including The Favourite — which saw her bag an Oscar for Best Actress for her portrayal of Queen Anne.
Does she resemble the subject?
Listen, we’re not going to nit-pick, this is Olivia Colman, a multi-award-winning actress who can portray just about anybody, so everyone should overlook the fact she has brown eyes instead of the Queen’s blue.
Read more: Olivia Colman on learning the Queen’s accent and walk for The Crown
Prince Philip Mountbatten
Philip and “distant cousin” Elizabeth started out as most couples do, with nary a worry in the world. Then, his illustrious career at the Royal Navy was cut short when his father-in-law died of cancer, and duty called. Elizabeth’s accession was on February 6, 1952, and — in addition to previously renouncing his right to both Greek and Danish thrones, and giving up his father’s name in favour of his mother’s maiden name of Mountbatten — Philip then had to leave his life at sea for a life of official Royal engagements.
On the upside, he got to become the Duke of Edinburgh. That and his newly acquired surname was something less of a mouthful than his father’s, Schleswig-Holstein-Sonderburg-Glücksburg.
Previous actor: Matt Smith
New actor: Tobias Menzies
Where have you seen him?
Menzies is one of those ‘Ooooh, it’s yer man from that thing!’ actors; you know you know him, but you’re not sure where from. He has been in Catastrophe (Dr Harris), Game of Thrones (Edmure Tully), Outlander (a couple of Randalls) and The Night Manager (Geoffrey Dromgoole), among numerous shows.
Does he resemble the subject?
Much like Smith, Menzies has the required furrowed brow of Prince Philip.
Queen Mother
“How was the Queen Mother also a queen?” was a frequently asked question around the time of her death in 2002, and one could wager the answer is ‘bad grammar’. Upon her husband’s death, ‘Queen Elizabeth Consort of King George VI’ needed to be given a different title so she wasn’t confused with her daughter (also Elizabeth) and therefore became ‘Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother’. Not ‘The Queen’s Mother’...
Previous actor: Victoria Hamilton
New actor: Marion Bailey
Where have you seen her?
She’s appeared in such films as Vera Drake and Mr Turner, as well as TV show Britannia.
Does she resemble the subject?
Bailey definitely has the required air of regality about her — and a cracking smile, which was an important factor for the Queen Mum’s appearances.
Princess Margaret
The second-born daughter of King George VI, Queen Elizabeth’s younger sister — the one with the looks and the charisma. And a brewing case of envy at playing second fiddle.
Previous actor: Vanessa Kirby
New actor: Helena Bonham Carter
Where have you seen her?
The real question is, where haven’t you seen Bonham Carter? She first rose to prominence (alongside Julian Sands’ posterior) in Room With a View in 1985. Since then, HBC has been in pretty much every Tim Burton movie ever made (well, he was her husband) and can currently be seen in Netflix’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.
Does she resemble the subject?
To cut a long story short, the real Princess Margaret should be tickled silly with herself. Well, if she hadn’t died in 2002.
Prince Charles
Currently first in line to the throne. Has been since his birth in 1948. He is still waiting.
Previous actor: Not one but two child actors, the latter of which was Julian Baring.
New actor: Josh O’Connor
Where have you seen him before?
O’Connor is something of a period drama stalwart, starring in Ripper Street, Peaky Blinders and Les Miserables.
Does he resemble the subject?
O’Connor’s ears are on point (which is key, obviously), and his stoop and plummy accent are to be lauded. Speaking about his ears to PA, he said, “When I was at school I was embarrassed by them and I wanted to pin them back and now it’s like ‘Thank god I didn’t’."
“Hopefully I would have been considered for the role regardless but it certainly helped and, the way I see it, it just saved The Crown production on some prosthetics.”
He joked: “They were struggling for money, they were scraping around, so I definitely saved it. Everyone can thank me for that.”
Princess Anne (AKA Anne, Princess Royal)
She was Elizabeth and Philip’s second born and therefore Charles’ younger sister. She is also mother of equestrian star Zara Phillips.
Previous actor: Child actress Lyla Barrett-Rye
New actor: Erin Doherty
Where have you seen her?
You may (or may not) have seen her in the telly adaptation of Les Miserables, where she appeared with Josh O’Connor. She has also been in one episode of Call The Midwife. So, yes, you could say she’s been thrown in the deep end.
Does she resemble the subject?
The likeness is uncanny.
From Iron Lady to Princess Di
There are also some entirely new (to the series, that is) characters set to descend when The Crown returns in a few weeks, including some recognisable political names from the period in question.
The Gillian Anderson, of X Files fame, has been picked to play one Iron Lady later in the season. Meanwhile, the Labour Party’s Harold Wilson is portrayed by Jason Watkins, who you’ll know from a flurry of roles, one of the more recognisable one being his stint as THAT pesky forensic detective from Line Of Duty (the one with Thandie Newton and her Lady Macbeth-inspired wound).
Harold Wilson will be something of a thorn in the side of the royal family when viewers see him become prime minister in 1964.
As for Prince Charles’ love interests, Call The Midwife’s Emerald Fennell has been drafted in to play Camilla Parker Bowles. As expected, her introduction this season will be instrumental in Charles realising his life is not his own, to the point of being forbidden from being with his true love.
Princess Diana will reportedly put in her first appearance in Season 4, and will be depicted by Emma Corrin (Grantchester, Pennyworth, and set for her big-screen debut in Misbehaviour, opposite Keira Knightley). Charles fleetingly met Diana in 1977, before she was effectively chosen for him in 1980. They married a year later. The rest, as they say, is history.
If you’re planning on getting used to these new actors, try to keep some distance, don’t fall in love like I did with Matt Smith... for this present crop will also be recast by more mature actors for The Crown’s final two seasons.
As for who will play The Queen come Season 5? Well, who isn’t willing it to be Helen Mirren? And sure Meghan Markle can always play herself — bonus.
