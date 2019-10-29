The Crown season 3: Who are the main players and how does the new cast measure up?

I know... let’s take a moment to remember the original Prince Philip, the wonderful Matt Smith (aka the most fanciable Doctor Who to date). I only started watching Netflix’s lauded dramatisation of Queen Elizabeth’s reign for Smith too, but such is life.

Producers of the show, which is due to land on Netflix on November 17, made the ballsy (and mandatory) move to recast everyone, even the Queen Mother.

Well, there is only so much prosthetic make-up fresh-faced Claire Foy and Smith could be expected to carry in order to portray the ageing royals.

Therefore, new blood and more suitable faces have been ushered in to play Elizabeth and Philip in the form of Olivia Colman and Tobias Menzies.

The highly anticipated return of the show has been two years in the making thanks to this changing of the guard, with the next two seasons spanning the years from 1964 to ’76.

Given the upcoming series is firmly in the can and scenes for Season 4 are currently being shot, our sights are set on this new cast and what they’ve been up to prior to taking part in this Netflix staple.

Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth (right) flashes a radiant smile as she stands next to Mrs. Jacqueline Kennedy after dinner at Buckingham Palace here June 5th. The U.S. President and the first lady were guests of the Queen and Prince Philip. This was the first time an American President dined at Buckingham Palace since 1918.

Let’s remember that not everyone has been glued to The Crown, or gives two hoots about the real British royal family, so here is an intro of sorts... Queen Elizabeth is the eldest offspring of King George VI (aka Albert), which made her first in line to the throne. This happened far quicker than she expected — when she was just 25. She had to assume the responsibilities of the ruling monarch upon her father’s death, in 1952.

Previous actor: Claire Foy

Claire Foy in The Crown

New actor: Olivia Colman

Olivia Colman makes her debut as Queen Elizabeth II in new teaser for The Crown (Netflix)

Where have you seen her?

Pretty much every offbeat comedy from the noughties — Green Wing, Peep Show, and Beautiful People, to name but a scant few. Colman then branched into the more melancholic and dark comedy of Rev and TV dramas including The Night Manager and Broadchurch.

More recently, she was in TV shows Fleabag and Les Misérables, while starring in movies including The Favourite — which saw her bag an Oscar for Best Actress for her portrayal of Queen Anne.

Olivia Colman with her Oscar for Best Actress (Ian West/PA)

Does she resemble the subject?

Listen, we’re not going to nit-pick, this is Olivia Colman, a multi-award-winning actress who can portray just about anybody, so everyone should overlook the fact she has brown eyes instead of the Queen’s blue.

Read more: Olivia Colman on learning the Queen’s accent and walk for The Crown

Prince Philip Mountbatten

Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip on their wedding day in 1947, left, and in 2014, right

Philip and “distant cousin” Elizabeth started out as most couples do, with nary a worry in the world. Then, his illustrious career at the Royal Navy was cut short when his father-in-law died of cancer, and duty called. Elizabeth’s accession was on February 6, 1952, and — in addition to previously renouncing his right to both Greek and Danish thrones, and giving up his father’s name in favour of his mother’s maiden name of Mountbatten — Philip then had to leave his life at sea for a life of official Royal engagements.

On the upside, he got to become the Duke of Edinburgh. That and his newly acquired surname was something less of a mouthful than his father’s, Schleswig-Holstein-Sonderburg-Glücksburg.

Previous actor: Matt Smith

Claire Foy and Matt Smith in The Crown

New actor: Tobias Menzies

Olivia Colman and Tobias Menzies (Sophie Mutevelian/Netflix)

Where have you seen him?

Menzies is one of those ‘Ooooh, it’s yer man from that thing!’ actors; you know you know him, but you’re not sure where from. He has been in Catastrophe (Dr Harris), Game of Thrones (Edmure Tully), Outlander (a couple of Randalls) and The Night Manager (Geoffrey Dromgoole), among numerous shows.

Does he resemble the subject?

Much like Smith, Menzies has the required furrowed brow of Prince Philip.

Queen Mother

The Queen Mother holds her second daughter, Princess Margaret for an official portrait in 1930.

“How was the Queen Mother also a queen?” was a frequently asked question around the time of her death in 2002, and one could wager the answer is ‘bad grammar’. Upon her husband’s death, ‘Queen Elizabeth Consort of King George VI’ needed to be given a different title so she wasn’t confused with her daughter (also Elizabeth) and therefore became ‘Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother’. Not ‘The Queen’s Mother’...

Previous actor: Victoria Hamilton

Victoria Hamilton in The Crown season 2

New actor: Marion Bailey

Actress Marion Bailey attends the "Mr Turner" premiere during the 67th Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 15, 2014 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

Where have you seen her?

She’s appeared in such films as Vera Drake and Mr Turner, as well as TV show Britannia.

Does she resemble the subject?

Bailey definitely has the required air of regality about her — and a cracking smile, which was an important factor for the Queen Mum’s appearances.

Princess Margaret

Princess Margaret photographed by Cecil Beaton (Cecil Beaton/VandA)

The second-born daughter of King George VI, Queen Elizabeth’s younger sister — the one with the looks and the charisma. And a brewing case of envy at playing second fiddle.

Previous actor: Vanessa Kirby

Vanessa Kirby as Princess Margaret in The Crown

New actor: Helena Bonham Carter

Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret in the upcoming series (Sophie Mutevelian/Netflix)

Where have you seen her?

The real question is, where haven’t you seen Bonham Carter? She first rose to prominence (alongside Julian Sands’ posterior) in Room With a View in 1985. Since then, HBC has been in pretty much every Tim Burton movie ever made (well, he was her husband) and can currently be seen in Netflix’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.

Does she resemble the subject?

To cut a long story short, the real Princess Margaret should be tickled silly with herself. Well, if she hadn’t died in 2002.

Prince Charles

The Prince of Wales meets the Spice Girls at the premiere of Spice World (John Stillwell/PA)

Currently first in line to the throne. Has been since his birth in 1948. He is still waiting.

Previous actor: Not one but two child actors, the latter of which was Julian Baring.

New actor: Josh O’Connor

Josh O’Connor (Matt Crossick/PA)

Where have you seen him before?

O’Connor is something of a period drama stalwart, starring in Ripper Street, Peaky Blinders and Les Miserables.

Does he resemble the subject?

O’Connor’s ears are on point (which is key, obviously), and his stoop and plummy accent are to be lauded. Speaking about his ears to PA, he said, “When I was at school I was embarrassed by them and I wanted to pin them back and now it’s like ‘Thank god I didn’t’."

“Hopefully I would have been considered for the role regardless but it certainly helped and, the way I see it, it just saved The Crown production on some prosthetics.”

He joked: “They were struggling for money, they were scraping around, so I definitely saved it. Everyone can thank me for that.”

Princess Anne (AKA Anne, Princess Royal)

Princess Anne covers British Vogue in 1971

She was Elizabeth and Philip’s second born and therefore Charles’ younger sister. She is also mother of equestrian star Zara Phillips.

Previous actor: Child actress Lyla Barrett-Rye

New actor: Erin Doherty

(L-R) Sophie Melville and Erin Doherty attend The Old Vic midsummer party at The Brewery on June 23, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Where have you seen her?

You may (or may not) have seen her in the telly adaptation of Les Miserables, where she appeared with Josh O’Connor. She has also been in one episode of Call The Midwife. So, yes, you could say she’s been thrown in the deep end.

Does she resemble the subject?

The likeness is uncanny.

From Iron Lady to Princess Di

There are also some entirely new (to the series, that is) characters set to descend when The Crown returns in a few weeks, including some recognisable political names from the period in question.

Gillian Anderson will portray Margaret Thatcher in The Crown (David Mirzoeff/PA)

The Gillian Anderson, of X Files fame, has been picked to play one Iron Lady later in the season. Meanwhile, the Labour Party’s Harold Wilson is portrayed by Jason Watkins, who you’ll know from a flurry of roles, one of the more recognisable one being his stint as THAT pesky forensic detective from Line Of Duty (the one with Thandie Newton and her Lady Macbeth-inspired wound).

Jason Watkins was previously announced in the cast (Ian West/PA)

Harold Wilson will be something of a thorn in the side of the royal family when viewers see him become prime minister in 1964.

As for Prince Charles’ love interests, Call The Midwife’s Emerald Fennell has been drafted in to play Camilla Parker Bowles. As expected, her introduction this season will be instrumental in Charles realising his life is not his own, to the point of being forbidden from being with his true love.

Emerald Fennel will play Camilla Parker Bowles in The Crown (Matt Crossick/PA)

Princess Diana will reportedly put in her first appearance in Season 4, and will be depicted by Emma Corrin (Grantchester, Pennyworth, and set for her big-screen debut in Misbehaviour, opposite Keira Knightley). Charles fleetingly met Diana in 1977, before she was effectively chosen for him in 1980. They married a year later. The rest, as they say, is history.

Actress Emma Corrin will play Princess Diana

If you’re planning on getting used to these new actors, try to keep some distance, don’t fall in love like I did with Matt Smith... for this present crop will also be recast by more mature actors for The Crown’s final two seasons.

As for who will play The Queen come Season 5? Well, who isn’t willing it to be Helen Mirren? And sure Meghan Markle can always play herself — bonus.

Herald