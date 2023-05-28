‘The Circle’ winner Paddy Smyth —‘ I always felt that I have to prove something, which is terrible’
He thought winning the reality TV series in 2019 would bring a sense of self-acceptance about his disability and sexuality. Instead, it was anticlimactic and left him struggling even more
Sarah Caden
“Throughout my life,” says Paddy Smyth, “people have always wanted to fix me. My family. Society. And it left me with the question: do I want to be fixed, or do I feel that need because everyone else thinks it?”