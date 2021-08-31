The Chase's Anne Hegerty set to learn about Irish heritage on upcoming DNA Journey episode

The Chase star Anne Hegerty has revealed that she is set to learn about her Irish heritage on an upcoming episode of DNA Journey.

Anne, known to fans of the award-winning quiz show as The Governess, admitted that her family have ties to Ireland earlier this year while she was taking part in The Chase’s spine-off show Beat the Chasers.

The 63-year-old said that she has three Irish lineages hailing from Cork, Laois or Offaly, and Down.

However, she doesn’t know much more about her ancestors and is set to learn more about her heritage on the latest season of ITV’s DNA Journey.

The show’s second season premiered in March this year and featured guest appearances from stars like Martin and Roman Kemp, Alan Carr, Amanda Holden, and Freddie Flintoff, each becoming genealogists for a day to learn about their own lineages.

Anne told the Irish Mirror: “I’m supposed to be doing that ITV show DNA Journey but I know they are talking to my family but obviously they can’t tell me anything.

“So, I’m kind of looking forward to finding some surprises.”

Explaining what she already knows of her family tree earlier this year, The Governess said: “I’ve kind of got three Irish lineages.

“The Hegertys who came from Cork, and then the ascendency Irish, the Breretons who settled in either Laois or Offaly or maybe a bit of both.

“And then the Scots Irish Paisleyites, who are the Johnsons from near Downpatrick.

“The Hegertys came over here during the potato famine, and I’d love to know more about the Hegertys... whether they were from Co. Cork or city of Cork. All I know is Cork, it could be either.

“And I’d love to know a bit more about their lives in Ireland. I know that my great-great grandfather came over and I don’t know how many of his family came with him.

“He was born in 1835 so I don’t know when he came over, if he was a child, if he was with family. I would quite like to know those things.”