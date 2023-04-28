The best weekend TV: Thrilling spy-fi Citadel, Celebrity Mastermind and the hit crime drama Kin

Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra in Amazon Prime Video’s mega-budget, sci-fi spy thriller Citadel, about an amnesiac agent trying to piece together his past

CITADEL Amazon Prime Video Bodyguard was viewed as Richard Madden’s unofficial audition to be the next James Bond. This high-concept, high-budget series, costing somewhere between $200m and $300m, should burnish the Scottish actor’s credentials. Produced and partly directed by the Russo Brothers, who came on board when radical reshoots were required, it’s a spy-fi action thriller with Madden as a secret agent who loses his memory after a gun battle on a train. Eight years later, now with a family to take care of, he tries to piece together his past, the key to which might be a woman (Priyanka Chopra) he believes was on the train that fateful day. Two episodes today with the remaining four coming weekly. In an unusual move, there will also be various spin-off series tailored to different markets.

Friday

ALFRED HITCHCOCK PRESENTS Sky Arts, 6pm Two Roald Dahl tales, Lamb to the Slaughterand this one, Man from the South, are arguably the most famous episodes of Hitch’s classic twist-in-the-tail anthology series. The young Steve McQueen, then on the cusp of movie super-stardom, is a gambler who accepts a macabre bet from the eponymous character, played by Peter Lorre.

UNREPORTED WORLD Channel 4, 7.30pm Secunder Kermani reports on the difficulties facing North Koreans living in Japan, where anti-Korean racism is rising sharply.

HAVE I GOT NEWS FOR YOU BBC1, 9pm Richard Ayoade takes his turn as host of the increasingly tired-looking satirical news quiz. Guest panellists are presenter Stacey Dooley and comedian Phil Wang.

THE CLEANER BBC1, 9.30pm Cynical crime scene cleaner Wicks (Greg Davies) is summoned after a Welsh gamekeeper is shot through the heart with a crossbow in the finale of the uneven comedy.

THE LATE LATE SHOW RTÉ One, 9.35pm The results of the Big Repair Challenge — otherwise known as the one where people spend five weeks trying to turn junky old items into treasure — are revealed. Also on the show are Ireland’s Eurovision hopefuls Wild Youth, Sinéad Burke, who was on the cover of British Vogue,and businessman and child abuse survivor Tony Delaney.

Saturday

CELEBRITY MASTERMIND BBC1, 5.45pm It’s not just the (mostly) famous faces that separate this from the regular series; it’s also the contestants’ choice of specialist subjects. This week, they include the band Madness, the 1983 Al Pacino film Scarfaceand the radio series The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.Less mastermind, more nerd-brain.

HITLER: THE LOST TAPES Channel 4, 6.50pm You might be surprised to find this is the fourth and final episode of a thinly stretched series, given that the first three were shown all the way back in the autumn of 2022 and have probably already vanished from most viewers’ memory. It offers very little that’s new.

MAGPIE MURDERS BBC1, 9.15pm It’s the penultimate episode of Anthony Horowitz’s clever story-within-a-story murder mystery, which has been enjoying high ratings, despite premiering on subscription service Britbox more than a year ago. It says a lot about how few people are watching that UK-only streaming service.

HIJACKED: FLIGHT 73 Sky Documentaries, 9.20pm Compelling docudrama about the 1986 hijacking of a Pan Am flight by Palestinian terrorists. After a 16-hour ordeal at Pakistan’s busiest airport, 22 people were dead, many more seriously injured and the consequences were far-reaching.

ANGELA SCANLON’S ASK ME ANYTHING RTÉ One, 9.30pm This week’s guests on the frothy chat show are drag queen Panti Bliss (aka Rory O’Neill), soprano Celine Byrne and comedian and Masked Singer presenter Joel Dommett.

Sunday

CHARLES R: THE MAKING OF A MONARCH BBC1, 8pm With just six days to go to the UK’s first coronation in 70 years, this documentary profile of the new King features previously unseen footage, interviews with those closest to him and some musings from Chas himself. Don’t expect anything about the reported £1.8bn his tax-free existence has soaked up like a thirsty sponge.

Harry Enfield as Charles in The Windsors Coronation Special

THE WINDSORS CORONATION SPECIAL Channel 4, 9pm The perfect antidote to the above, this hour-long special of the riotous spoof sees Anne (Vicki Pepperdine) spiking Charles and Camilla’s (Harry Enfield and Haydn Gwynne) plans for a costly coronation.

FRANKIE BOYLE’S FAREWELL TO THE MONARCHY Channel 4, 10pm Expect jokes spiked with bile, but also much common sense, in the comedian’s look at 1,000 years of the monarchy and why it shouldn’t make it to 1,001.

GREAT EXPECTATIONS BBC1, 9pm Steven Knight’s atrocious mangling of Dickens finally comes to an end, and not a moment too soon. Taking liberties with a novel is one thing; taking a blowtorch to it is quite another.

KIN RTÉ One, 9.30pm RTÉ is justifiably basking in the news that the stylish crime drama has clocked up over a million streams on the RTÉ Player. I confess that I have a little catching up to do on the excellent production before next Sunday’s finale.