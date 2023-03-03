The best TV to watch this weekend including Spencer Matthews’ powerful documentary Finding Michael

Former Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews organises an expedition up Mount Everest in the hope of recovering the body of his brother Michael after 23 years

TOP PICK: FINDING MICHAEL Disney+ Spencer Matthews, still best-known to most people for Made in Chelsea and, at least in Ireland, for being married to Vogue Williams, embarks on a highly personal, deeply moving mission like no other. Matthews was 10 years old when his brother Michael disappeared after reaching the summit of Mount Everest in 1999. Last year, his family received a photograph which appears to be of Michael’s body. The film follows Matthews as he hires an expert climbing team (wisely, he stays at base camp) to try to find his brother and bring him home. It’s a powerful story about grief and closure.

FRIDAY

THE MANDALORIAN

Disney+

The success of The Last of Us has diverted attention somewhat from star Pedro Pascal’s other series featuring him guarding a youngster. This third season, which landed midweek, also finds itself in the shadow of another darker, more complex Star Wars spin-off, Andor. Nonetheless, snappy fun.

DAISY JONES & THE SIX

Amazon Prime Video

The incomparable This is Spinal Tap made other mock biopics of non-existent bands a bit redundant, especially if they’re not all-out comedies. This 10-parter, which has a semi-documentary vibe, features Elvis Presley’s granddaughter Riley Keough as the eponymous frontwoman of a fictional 70s outfit not unlike Fleetwood Mac.

WOMEN WHO ROCK

Sky Arts, 9pm

Now this is more like it. Episode two of the excellent series about rock’s female trailblazers reaches the real 1970s and focuses on the likes of Joan Jett, Nancy Wilson and, naturally, the glorious Debbie Harry.

SECRETS OF NEUSCHWANSTEIN CASTLE

National Geographic, 9pm

There’s always something fascinating about mad monarchs who indulge their kitschiest, most extravagant impulses for building grand follies. This looks at the £20m restoration of the eponymous German castle, commissioned in 1868 by King Ludwig II as a deranged combination of the old and the (then) new.

THE LATE LATE SHOW

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Great British Bake Off’s Prue Leith and Amber Barrett, whose goal against Scotland ensured Ireland would be going to the Women’s World Cup, are among the guests. That almost makes up for having Nathan Carter on — again.

SATURDAY

TOP PICK:STAR TREK: PICARD

Amazon Prime Video

Having struggled sometimes to satisfactorily balance action with the more philosophical side of its protagonist, this third and final season has so far got the recipe exactly right. Episode three sees Picard (Patrick Stewart) make a life-changing discovery.

DIONNE WARWICK: DON’T MAKE ME OVER

BBC2, 8.40pm

Coming just weeks after the death of the singer’s most important collaborator, Burt Bacharach, this in-depth profile is perfectly timed. There’s plenty of great music from the 81-year-old Warwick’s six-decade career, but it also gives a proper account of her activism and smashing of many boundaries.

PARIS POLICE 1905

BBC4, 9pm & 9.55pm

Quality returns to BBC4’s Euro drama slot with this follow-up to the outstanding crime drama. We’ve moved on five years, but Inspector Antoine Jouin (Jérémie Laheurte) is still on the case when a body is found in the city’s famous park the Bois de Boulogne. Deeply satisfying.

SUCCESSION

Sky/Now, seasons 1-3

If you haven’t yet treated yourself to the hugely entertaining scheming, backstabbing and betrayal of television’s most vicious family, the Roys, it’s the perfect time to catch-up from the beginning before the fourth and sadly final season on March 24.

SUNDAY

TOP PICK: WE NEED TO TALK ABOUT COSBY

BBC2, 9pm

It would be nice if we never had to talk about Bill Cosby ever again, but we do. People who knew him early on in his his career talk about his fall from grace as ‘America’s Dad’ to alleged sexual predator. W Kamau Bell’s four-part documentary begins in the 1960s when Cosby made his television breakthrough in I Spy. Footage of his stand-up routine at the time features him joking about drugging women.

PAUL WHITEHOUSE: OUR TROUBLED RIVERS

BBC2, 8pm

Paul is back on the riverbank with a new two-parter. He’s not fishing this time; he’s highlighting the parlous state of Britain’s polluted waterways (the topic is no less relevant to this country).

ARCTIC FROM ABOVE

Sky Nature/Showcase, 8pm

Liz Bonnin presents this new three-part series featuring a drone’s-eye view of the Arctic that reveals valuable new information about its creatures.

SMOTHER

RTÉ One, 9.30pm

In the penultimate episode, Val (Dervla Kirwan) — at this point a serious contender for the dimmest person in TV drama — finally figures out that Paul (Jason O’Mara) is up to no good.

THE FOOTBALLER, HIS WIFE AND THE CRASH

ITV1, 10.15pm

A rather flippant title for a sad documentary about footballer Jlloyd Samuel, who died in a car crash in 2018 — a tragedy compounded by the revelation that he’d been hiding his gambling addiction from his wife and closest friends.