The best TV to watch this weekend including Spencer Matthews’ powerful documentary Finding Michael

TOP PICK: FINDING MICHAEL Disney+ Spencer Matthews, still best-known to most people for Made in Chelsea and, at least in Ireland, for being married to Vogue Williams, embarks on a highly personal, deeply moving mission like no other. Matthews was 10 years old when his brother Michael disappeared after reaching the summit of Mount Everest in 1999. Last year, his family received a photograph which appears to be of Michael’s body. The film follows Matthews as he hires an expert climbing team (wisely, he stays at base camp) to try to find his brother and bring him home. It’s a powerful story about grief and closure.
THE MANDALORIAN
Disney+
The success of The Last of Us has diverted attention somewhat from star Pedro Pascal’s other series featuring him guarding a youngster. This third season, which landed midweek, also finds itself in the shadow of another darker, more complex Star Wars spin-off, Andor. Nonetheless, snappy fun.
DAISY JONES & THE SIX
Amazon Prime Video
The incomparable This is Spinal Tap made other mock biopics of non-existent bands a bit redundant, especially if they’re not all-out comedies. This 10-parter, which has a semi-documentary vibe, features Elvis Presley’s granddaughter Riley Keough as the eponymous frontwoman of a fictional 70s outfit not unlike Fleetwood Mac.
WOMEN WHO ROCK
Sky Arts, 9pm
Now this is more like it. Episode two of the excellent series about rock’s female trailblazers reaches the real 1970s and focuses on the likes of Joan Jett, Nancy Wilson and, naturally, the glorious Debbie Harry.
SECRETS OF NEUSCHWANSTEIN CASTLE
National Geographic, 9pm
There’s always something fascinating about mad monarchs who indulge their kitschiest, most extravagant impulses for building grand follies. This looks at the £20m restoration of the eponymous German castle, commissioned in 1868 by King Ludwig II as a deranged combination of the old and the (then) new.
THE LATE LATE SHOW
RTÉ One, 9.35pm
Great British Bake Off’s Prue Leith and Amber Barrett, whose goal against Scotland ensured Ireland would be going to the Women’s World Cup, are among the guests. That almost makes up for having Nathan Carter on — again.
TOP PICK:STAR TREK: PICARD
Amazon Prime Video
Having struggled sometimes to satisfactorily balance action with the more philosophical side of its protagonist, this third and final season has so far got the recipe exactly right. Episode three sees Picard (Patrick Stewart) make a life-changing discovery.
DIONNE WARWICK: DON’T MAKE ME OVER
BBC2, 8.40pm
Coming just weeks after the death of the singer’s most important collaborator, Burt Bacharach, this in-depth profile is perfectly timed. There’s plenty of great music from the 81-year-old Warwick’s six-decade career, but it also gives a proper account of her activism and smashing of many boundaries.
PARIS POLICE 1905
BBC4, 9pm & 9.55pm
Quality returns to BBC4’s Euro drama slot with this follow-up to the outstanding crime drama. We’ve moved on five years, but Inspector Antoine Jouin (Jérémie Laheurte) is still on the case when a body is found in the city’s famous park the Bois de Boulogne. Deeply satisfying.
SUCCESSION
Sky/Now, seasons 1-3
If you haven’t yet treated yourself to the hugely entertaining scheming, backstabbing and betrayal of television’s most vicious family, the Roys, it’s the perfect time to catch-up from the beginning before the fourth and sadly final season on March 24.
TOP PICK: WE NEED TO TALK ABOUT COSBY
BBC2, 9pm
It would be nice if we never had to talk about Bill Cosby ever again, but we do. People who knew him early on in his his career talk about his fall from grace as ‘America’s Dad’ to alleged sexual predator. W Kamau Bell’s four-part documentary begins in the 1960s when Cosby made his television breakthrough in I Spy. Footage of his stand-up routine at the time features him joking about drugging women.
PAUL WHITEHOUSE: OUR TROUBLED RIVERS
BBC2, 8pm
Paul is back on the riverbank with a new two-parter. He’s not fishing this time; he’s highlighting the parlous state of Britain’s polluted waterways (the topic is no less relevant to this country).
ARCTIC FROM ABOVE
Sky Nature/Showcase, 8pm
Liz Bonnin presents this new three-part series featuring a drone’s-eye view of the Arctic that reveals valuable new information about its creatures.
SMOTHER
RTÉ One, 9.30pm
In the penultimate episode, Val (Dervla Kirwan) — at this point a serious contender for the dimmest person in TV drama — finally figures out that Paul (Jason O’Mara) is up to no good.
THE FOOTBALLER, HIS WIFE AND THE CRASH
ITV1, 10.15pm
A rather flippant title for a sad documentary about footballer Jlloyd Samuel, who died in a car crash in 2018 — a tragedy compounded by the revelation that he’d been hiding his gambling addiction from his wife and closest friends.