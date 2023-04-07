The best TV to watch this weekend: a brilliant Boris Becker documentary and a touching tribute to Paul O’Grady

BOOM! BOOM! THE WORLD VS BORIS BECKER Apple TV+ Director Alex Gibney, the man behind brilliant documentaries including Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room and the Scientology exposé Going Clear, spent three years making this two-part film about tennis great Boris Becker’s astonishing rise (winning Wimbledon at 17) and spectacular fall (a stretch in prison for financial misdeeds followed by deportation from the UK). The first half, featuring contributions from Becker, Bjorn Borg, John McEnroe, Novak Djokovic and others, focuses on the breathtaking talent that earned him a total of 64 titles, singles and doubles, but also on the traits that would later bring him down.