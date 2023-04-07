The best TV to watch this weekend: a brilliant Boris Becker documentary and a touching tribute to Paul O’Grady

The rise and fall of Boris Becker, pictured celebrating his first Wimbledon Men’s Singles title in 1985, is explored in a two-part Apple TV+ documentary by Alex Gibney

BOOM! BOOM! THE WORLD VS BORIS BECKER Apple TV+ Director Alex Gibney, the man behind brilliant documentaries including Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room and the Scientology exposé Going Clear, spent three years making this two-part film about tennis great Boris Becker’s astonishing rise (winning Wimbledon at 17) and spectacular fall (a stretch in prison for financial misdeeds followed by deportation from the UK). The first half, featuring contributions from Becker, Bjorn Borg, John McEnroe, Novak Djokovic and others, focuses on the breathtaking talent that earned him a total of 64 titles, singles and doubles, but also on the traits that would later bring him down.

Friday

TRANSATLANTIC

Netflix

Some of the talents behind the excellent Deutschland 83 were involved with this seven-part wartime drama about the exploits of the Marseilles-based Emergency Rescue Committee, a group that helped artists and intellectuals — a pet hate of Hitler’s — escape from occupied France. Gillian Jacobs stars.

TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS

Disney+

Eight-part miniseries, inspired by the advice columns of Cheryl Strayed, which she later turned into a book. Kathryn Hahn plays a fictionalised version of Strayed called Clare Pierce, for whom the column provides a second chance to realise her dream of being a writer.

GREASE: RISE OF THE PINK LADIES

Paramount+

Proving that there’s no Hollywood cow too old to be milked, this prequel to the 45-year-old musical focuses on the earlier exploits of the high-school girl gang. Presumably they’ll be closer to teenagers than the original cast, some of whom looked old enough to be their characters’ parents. Two episodes today, the rest weekly.

THE LATE LATE SHOW

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Bertie Ahern, David Trimble’s son Nicholas and Derry-born journalist Aoife Moore join Ryan Tubridy to reminisce about the historic Good Friday Agreement. Also in the studio are US Ambassador to Ireland Claire Cronin, retired jockey Bryan Cooper and Alanna Quinn Idris, who was blinded in one eye after a savage attack. Music fom Brian Kennedy and Badly Drawn Boy.

Saturday

LIVE INTERNATIONAL FOOTBALL

RTÉ2, 7pm

This column usually leaves sport to the sport section, but we’re happy to plug women’s football, which deserves as much support as it can get. As an appetiser for this summer’s Women’s World Cup, Ireland face reigning champions USA in a friendly in Austin, Texas. Kick-off is 7.30pm.

BURT BACHARACH: A TRIBUTE FROM RONNIE SCOTT’S

BBC2 NI, from 9.15pm; other regions, 7.45pm

The famous London jazz venue is the setting for a celebration of the great composer, who died in February aged 92 and started his epic career playing jazz. Many Bacharach classics are given fresh new arrangements. His 2008 Electric Prom performance is repeated at 10.30pm, followed by his Glastonbury set at 11.30pm.

INTELLIGENCE: A SPECIAL AGENT SPECIAL

Sky Showcase, 9pm

New hour-long episode of the comedy with David Schwimmer as an arrogant but incompetent American spy who relocated to GCHQ and Nick Mohammed, who writes the series, as his geeky sidekick. Jennifer Saunders plays a populist politician who wants to shut down the cyber-security section.

LOST: THOSE WHO KILL

BBC4, 9pm & 9.45pm

Third season of the Danish crime drama with Natalie Madueno as criminal profiler Louise Bergstein. Still suffering from the trauma of her last case, she nonetheless wants to get in on the investigation of a murdered middle-aged couple.

MAGPIE MURDERS

BBC1, 9.25pm

More crime drama, but with a post-modern twist. Susan Ryeland (Lesley Manville) discovers that late crime writer Alan Conway (Conleth Hill), whose unfinished novel provides the series’ mystery within a mystery, was an unkind man with enemies to spare. While Atticus Pund probes a murder.

Sunday

DIY SOS: THE BIG BUILD

RTÉ One, 6.30pm

Baz Ashmawy and the team adapt the family home of 13-year-old Clare girl Isabella, who had her legs amputated at the age of seven due to a rare congenital disorder, to her needs.

IRELAND’S SMARTEST

RTÉ One, 7.30pmThis quiz show is no more than functional. The questions are fine, but the format is dull.

THE GREAT CELEBRITY BAKE OFF

Channel 4, 7.40pm

Top Gear’s Paddy McGuinness sets a new level of celebrity incompetence this week when he dons oven gloves... to remove something from the fridge.

Expand Close ITV pays tribute to the late Paul O’Grady on Sunday evening / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp ITV pays tribute to the late Paul O’Grady on Sunday evening

Video of the Day

FOR THE LOVE OF PAUL O’GRADY

ITV1, 8pm

The sudden death of the comedian, chat show host and presenter, who first rose to fame as earthy drag character Lily Savage, robbed television of a beloved presence and the world of a kind and compassionate man. What will sadly be the final season of For the Love of Dogs starts on Thursday.

KIN

RTÉ One, 9.30pm

The pressure builds on Amanda (Clare Dunne) when she discovers she’s being further undermined by personal and business betrayals.

Read More

​