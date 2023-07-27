The best TV this weekend: Where to watch the brilliant Sinéad O’Connor documentary Nothing Compares

Nothing Compares, a documentary about Sinéad O'Connor, had been scheduled to be shown before her death. Photo: Michel Linssen/Redferns

Top pick of the weekend​

Sky Documentaries, Saturday, 9pm

With terrible irony, this feature-length documentary, released in cinemas last year, was already scheduled long before Sinéad O’Connor’s tragic death.

A celebration of her talent, courage and refusal to play by other people’s rules has thus become a posthumous tribute.

Kathryn Ferguson’s film looks at, among other things, how the singer’s outspoken and often prescient comments on a variety of issues, which are now part of everyday discussion, earned her the ridicule of many in the media — some of whom have hypocritically joined the rush to praise her in death.

Tonight

GOOD OMENS

Amazon Prime Video

The advance word on this second season of the apocalyptic comedy based on Neil Gaiman and the late Terry Pratchett’s novel is that it’s tighter, sharper and funnier than the first.

Angel-and-demon odd couple Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and Crowley (David Tennant) are now exiled from heaven and hell. They reluctantly have to join forces again when a face from the past turns up, posing a new threat.

HOW TO BE A CULT LEADER

Netflix

Peter Dinklage is back on narrating duties for this six-part docuseries, a follow-up to 2021’s How To Become A Tyrant. As before, it’s a darkly humorous take on history.

A four-part CNN documentary about Marilyn Monroe airs on BBC2. Photo: BBC/Warner Media

REFRAMED: MARILYN MONROE

BBC2, 9pm & 9.45pm

If you thought you’d learned all there was about Monroe, think again. This four-part CNN documentary, produced by women (for a change!), presents her not as a victim, but as a pioneering female star who took charge of her career, challenging the male-dominated Hollywood machine.

It’s narrated by Jessica Chastain and talking heads include Ellen Burstyn and Joan Collins.

THE POWER OF PARKER

BBC1, 9.30pm

New 90s-set sitcom with Conleth Hill as Martin Parker, the owner of a chain of Manchester electrical stores, whose flash, brash exterior hides the fact that he’s knee-deep in debt and struggling to stop his complicated personal life — he has a wife (Rosie Cavaliero) and a mistress (Siân Gibson, who is a co-writer here) — from unravelling.

Tomorrow

SUPERPOWERED: THE DC STORY

Sky Documentaries, 8pm

Episode two of the history of the comic book giant looks at how it responded to a sharp dip in sales in the 90s.

It boldly reset the entire DC universe, unveiled its first black superhero, introduced social issues to storylines, took a huge gamble with its signature character, Superman, and broke boundaries with new imprint Vertigo Comics.

BLUR NIGHT

BBC2, from 8.25pm

Whatever the band or artist, the format of these tribute nights rarely changes, but when it’s Blur, it’s all gravy.

First comes the At The BBC compilation, followed by a BBC Radio 2 concert (9.25pm), a Glastonbury set (10.25pm) and then a Top Of The Pops clip show (11.25pm) to round it out.

CLEAN SWEEP

BBC4, 9pm & 9.50pm

RTÉ’s entertaining Eurocrime drama Hidden Assets went down well with British viewers and critics when BBC4 aired it.

But lord knows what they’ll make of this hokey tosh with Charlene McKenna as a woman with a past who kills an old criminal associate (who’s wearing, as the Radio Times preview noted, a fake beard that would disgrace a department store Santa), only to find her detective husband (Barry Ward) assigned to the case.

BECOMING ELIZABETH

Channel 4, 9.15pm

Part three of the historical drama. As Catherine’s sworn enemy is released from the Tower, Elizabeth is horrified by the chain reaction she has unwittingly begun.

Sunday

THE SUMMER SHOW

RTÉ1, 6.30pm

The first of four hour-long chunks of Sunday evening summer filler with Derek Mooney and Nuala Carey.

Starting in Galway, they travel the length and breadth of the country exploring the best summer activities Ireland has to offer, which presumably doesn’t include sitting at home watching TV like this.

REPAIR LOT

DAVE, 6pm

Tonight’s episode of the pleasantly low-gear, cars-only variation on The Repair Shop formula sees the petrolhead experts try to give an inside and out makeover to a massive Dodge Charger, and find out why a battered and much-driven Volkswagen Beetle keeps conking out after 20 minutes on the road.

OUR GUY IN COLOMBIA

Channel 4, 9pm

Given how bland and boring the average television travelogue is, it’s a shame this far-from-average one has been given just two episodes.

In tonight’s concluding part, Guy Martin finds out why Bogota’s manhole covers keep getting stolen, samples tea made from cocoa leaves, which is legal in Colombia, but would get your collar felt anywhere else, and sits down for a cosy chat with a drug dealer who used to work for Pablo Escobar.

MAGNUM PI

Sky Max, 9pm

Enjoy this passable reboot of the old Tom Selleck favourite while you can. Having been cancelled by CBS and then picked up by NBC. it’s been cancelled again.

WORLD ON FIRE

BBC1, 9pm

Stan and Rajib beat a hasty retreat across the Libyan desert, while David is selected to fly a dangerous mission over France.​